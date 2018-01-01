  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhilya i investiciy

Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhilya i investiciy

Batumi, Georgia
from € 51,456
;
Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhilya i investiciy
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The modern residential complex Mardi aquapark wellness resort is located in the resort area of Mahinjauri, located 15 minutes from the center of Batumi and two minutes from the sea.

On the territory of 7 houses, a building of 13 floors, apartments with a modern layout: a studio 29.63 - 36.44 m2., The decoration of apartments is clean and with full repair.

Mardi aquapark wellness resort is the first All Inclusive hotel in Georgia to manage the ACCOR hotel group. Which offers a wide range of procedures for promoting health.

Infrastructure complex: wellness center and entertainment areas, tennis court, basketball court, cross-country tracks, water park, children's entertainment center, restaurant, bar, pool, spa, conference rooms, landscaped garden, BBQ area.

Mardi aquapark wellness resort can be purchased for both investment and housing.

Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best facilities in Batumi for your budget and wishes!

New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Similar complexes
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pologom holme
Tbilisi, Georgia
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Gonio, Georgia
Residential quarter Gumbati Residence
Kvariati, Georgia
from € 95,509
Residential quarter Moedani
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 61,725
Residential complex Taunhausy premium-klassa
Gonio, Georgia
You are viewing
Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhilya i investiciy
Batumi, Georgia
from € 51,456
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex ZhK v ekologichnom chistom rayone
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2023
Developer: DDA Real Estate

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The new modern complex Pavlonia, located on the Black Sea coast, in the resort suburb of Mahinjauri, located 15 minutes from the center of Batumi.

The LCD is located in an environmentally friendly clean area, next to the Batumi Botanical Garden. From the windows of the apartments there are amazing views of the sea and mountains. The building has 8 floors.

Apartments are presented: 1-2 rooms with an area of 44.9 to 83.2 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments in a modern layout. And wide balconies. The apartment can be purchased in full decoration and installed furniture.

Infrastructure:
- Educational institutions: comprehensive school, university;
- Medical facilities: pharmacy, hospital;
- Supermarkets;
- Restaurants and cafes;
- Fitness club;
- branches of VTB Bank Georgia;
- Beauty salons.

On the territory of the complex, a landscaped courtyard of 720 m ² for walking and outdoor activities. Landscaping. Outdoor pool. On the roof is a public terrace with a lounge area. The first floor is for commercial premises.

Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Gonio, Georgia
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DDA Real Estate

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Elite Family Residence is an elite family-format residential complex located on the Black Sea, in the suburbs of Batumi, Gonio's cleanest beach. The cent will take 15 minutes. The complex looks exquisite and aesthetic. French balconies give a special charm to the complex.

The advantages of the complex are in its purest water area, the best beaches and the protected area. Locating is far from motorways and other various pollution.

Apartments provided: 1-room - 46.85 – 77.8 sq.m. 2-room - from 86.9 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3.2 m. The house provides waterproofing and thermal insulation of the foundation and floors. External walls are made of refractory brick. Each apartment provides an open balcony.

The basic equipment of apartments includes furniture of rooms, installation of equipment, panoramic windows and entrance doors.

Infrastructure in the complex:
- Spa - zone;
- Restaurant;
- Wine cellar;
- Billiard room;
- The bathhouse;
- Fitness - center;
- Pool;
- Berbeku zone;
- Mini golf;
- Underground parking.

The complex is located with different infrastructure within walking distance, such as: educational institutions, medical institutions, supermarkets, bank branches, restaurants, Gonio Mosque, and an Orthodox church.

Gonio is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise.

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pologom holme
Tbilisi, Georgia
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DDA Real Estate

Apart Lisi is one of the luxury projects located in a strategic and environmentally friendly place!

The complex is located in the Saburtalo area, on a canopy hill, near Lake Lisi, from where stunning views of the city open

Due to the energy efficiency standards of the complex, including electricity charging and rainwater collection points, utility bills are reduced to 30%!
20% of the territory is residential, and the remaining 80% is allocated for recreation areas and infrastructure.

The complex is the best choice for investment, as it is located next to the main office of the largest Georgian bank - TBC.

EASY:
- Air conditioning
- Balcony
- Central heating
- Playground
- Concierge
- elevator
- Garage
- Green area
- The Internet
- Natural gas
- parking
- Security 24/7
- Vault


Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!

Realting.com
Go