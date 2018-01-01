Residential complex Taunhausy premium-klassa

Batumi, Georgia

from € 47,174

48 m² 1 apartment

Construction company KASKO With many years of experience in the field of construction, he presents a new project that was created according to innovative standards in accordance with the new regulations on construction quality on the Georgian market - the multifunctional complex BI RESIDENCE

BI RESIDENCE - A unique premium complex, 120 meters from the sea, in the tourist center of Batumi on the new boulevard. The advantage of the complex - compliance with international quality standards; Cooperation with BI Management, a management manager in the Batumi market. Customers are offered hotel apartments through a unique IT solution that allows you to place your facility on more than 100 rental locations such as Booking.com, Expidia, Airbnb and others.

This is the only project in Batumi, whose management company provides access to the personal account of the owner, where you get your rental income, the percentage of workload, can see the sources of customer attraction and payment for all utilities, without getting off the couch and making profits from the administration of the apartment.

A green courtyard with space and attraction for children is provided for the residents of the complex. Infrastructure including indoor pool, sauna, whirlpool, summer cinema in the 18th. Floor and piano cafe bar with terrace.

The complex has an underground car park, a green public veranda and a beautiful sea view from all apartments. From the 7th. Floor customers get a panoramic view of the mountains and the sea.

High quality heat-insulated facade with heat-impermeable glass ;

Seasonal free electric buses.

Apartment owner income guarantee - 8% per year.

BI RESIDENCE offers 3 lifts of the international brand Mitsibishi.

24 hour management, service with video surveillance and security.