Residential complex Taunhausy premium-klassa
About the complex
The Wyndham Grand Riviera residential complex provides the only premium townhouses located on the first line of Gonio Beach. This is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise. The complex has a unique location. 15 minutes to the center of Batumi.
Townhouses with an area of 130 and 151 m2. On three floors there are three spacious bedrooms, a terrace with panoramic views of the sea and mountains. Each townhouse has a modern finish, exclusive internal infrastructure. The reception area has a recreation area and a parking space.
Infrastructure:
- 12 restaurants, cafes, bars;
- Massage rooms, mud therapy center;
- 2 fitness centers;
- Shuttles to the sea and to the city;
- Children's park;
- 7 pools;
- Layouts and eco-lap;
- Conference room;
- Dry cleaning;
- Delivery of medicines and products.
