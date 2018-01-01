  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s razvitoy infrastrukturoy

Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s razvitoy infrastrukturoy

Gonio, Georgia
from € 120,606
;
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Elite Family Residence is an elite family-format residential complex located on the Black Sea, in the suburbs of Batumi, Gonio's cleanest beach. The cent will take 15 minutes. The complex looks exquisite and aesthetic. French balconies give a special charm to the complex.

The advantages of the complex are in its purest water area, the best beaches and the protected area. Locating is far from motorways and other various pollution.

Apartments provided: 1-room - 46.85 – 77.8 sq.m. 2-room - from 86.9 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3.2 m. The house provides waterproofing and thermal insulation of the foundation and floors. External walls are made of refractory brick. Each apartment provides an open balcony.

The basic equipment of apartments includes furniture of rooms, installation of equipment, panoramic windows and entrance doors.

Infrastructure in the complex:
- Spa - zone;
- Restaurant;
- Wine cellar;
- Billiard room;
- The bathhouse;
- Fitness - center;
- Pool;
- Berbeku zone;
- Mini golf;
- Underground parking.

The complex is located with different infrastructure within walking distance, such as: educational institutions, medical institutions, supermarkets, bank branches, restaurants, Gonio Mosque, and an Orthodox church.

Gonio is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise.

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!

New building location
Gonio, Georgia
Similar complexes
Residential complex ZhK v ekologichnom chistom rayone
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhizni i otdyha
Batumi, Georgia
Apartment building White Line
Batumi, Georgia
from € 16,030
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v centre Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy zhiloy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
You are viewing
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Gonio, Georgia
from € 120,606
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Diplomatic Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 113,074
61–287 m² 16 apartments
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Geo Estate

The complex is located in the diplomatic district of Krtsanisi. On the territory of the complex, there are exquisite recreation areas with landscape design, as well as a children's playground. The complex has panoramic views of old Tbilisi, a well-maintained and planted courtyard, 24/7 security & concierge service, underground parking, as well a ventilated facade, aluminum doors & windows, energy-effective building materials, and KONE elevators.
Residential complex Cube in Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from € 50,481
36–44 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: -2026
Developer: Flatiko LLC

The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, developed by Metropol in Batumi. The complex is strategically located at 9 Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, which allows it to offer breathtaking city views on one side and the amazing blue horizon of the Black Sea on the other.

The CUBE complex will offer its guests amazing holiday conditions by offering world-class infrastructure in a place with a long season of warm weather. The beach and the main tourist walking zones of the city are located not far away from the complex and thanks to its modern architecture, this project boasts the highest ROI in the city. Not only the exterior design of the building but also the interior modern style and spacious design are complemented by sophisticated neutral palettes, and the relaxing and luxurious shapes and layers are further enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows providing ample natural light and expansive city and sea views.

The investment complex offers a wide range of outstanding apartments, from cozy studios to apartments with one, two, and three bedrooms, all equipped with exceptional amenities. The guests will have an opportunity to enjoy a 200m2 swimming pool, the complex will also offer a children’s playground, a living room with a library, summer cafes, restaurants, a gym and yoga studio, and of course the conference rooms designed for business meetings.
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2023
Developer: DDA Real Estate

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The modern hotel and residential complex Alliance Privilege ( Alliance Privilage ) is located on the first line in the city center, on Batumi Boulevard. The building has 54 floors. The complex consists of two parts: luxury apartments and a five-star hotel « Mariott » which will be located on the first twelve floors.

The living quarters have original modern layouts. The apartment can be purchased as with full equipment ( furniture and design ) you can also purchase accommodation in a clean-up state.

Complex infrastructure:
- Parking;
- Pool;
- Spa;
- Fitness - center;
- Cafes and restaurants;
- Casino.

Not far from the complex there is everything necessary for life and entertainment ( cafes, restaurants, walking areas, honey. institutions ). The complex is also located on the first line by the sea. What betrays uniqueness!

Write or call, advise and select real estate in the very center of Batumi!

Realting.com
Go