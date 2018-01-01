  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks

Batumi, Georgia
from € 92,139
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The modern hotel and residential complex Alliance Privilege ( Alliance Privilage ) is located on the first line in the city center, on Batumi Boulevard. The building has 54 floors. The complex consists of two parts: luxury apartments and a five-star hotel « Mariott » which will be located on the first twelve floors.

The living quarters have original modern layouts. The apartment can be purchased as with full equipment ( furniture and design ) you can also purchase accommodation in a clean-up state.

Complex infrastructure:
- Parking;
- Pool;
- Spa;
- Fitness - center;
- Cafes and restaurants;
- Casino.

Not far from the complex there is everything necessary for life and entertainment ( cafes, restaurants, walking areas, honey. institutions ). The complex is also located on the first line by the sea. What betrays uniqueness!

Write or call, advise and select real estate in the very center of Batumi!

New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Family Club
Gonio, Georgia
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks premium-klassa
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Blox Avlabari
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 78,794
Apart - hotel Wyndham Grand Aqua
Batumi, Georgia
Apart - hotel Wyndham Grand Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
from € 25,605
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
from € 92,139
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Gonio, Georgia
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DDA Real Estate

Elite Family Residence is an elite family-format residential complex located on the Black Sea, in the suburbs of Batumi, Gonio's cleanest beach. The cent will take 15 minutes. The complex looks exquisite and aesthetic. French balconies give a special charm to the complex.

The advantages of the complex are in its purest water area, the best beaches and the protected area. Locating is far from motorways and other various pollution.

Apartments provided: 1-room - 46.85 – 77.8 sq.m. 2-room - from 86.9 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3.2 m. The house provides waterproofing and thermal insulation of the foundation and floors. External walls are made of refractory brick. Each apartment provides an open balcony.

The basic equipment of apartments includes furniture of rooms, installation of equipment, panoramic windows and entrance doors.

Infrastructure in the complex:
- Spa - zone;
- Restaurant;
- Wine cellar;
- Billiard room;
- The bathhouse;
- Fitness - center;
- Pool;
- Berbeku zone;
- Mini golf;
- Underground parking.

The complex is located with different infrastructure within walking distance, such as: educational institutions, medical institutions, supermarkets, bank branches, restaurants, Gonio Mosque, and an Orthodox church.

Gonio is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise.

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from € 254,013
80–125 m² 6 apartments
Developer: Geo Estate

Porta Tower is a 43rd-storey premium residential complex located in the heart of old Batumi. The infrastructure of the complex includes a swimming pool, fitness center, casino, and restaurants. The complex is equipped with two-level underground parking, VRV central air conditioning system, and a fire safety system.
Residential complex Saburtalo Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 63,793
91–179 m² 8 apartments
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Geo Estate

Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the first floor of the residential complex will be located various shopping facilities, including an international brand hypermarket. The complex has recreation green areas, underground parking, and panoramic city views.

