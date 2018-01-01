Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks

Gonio, Georgia

Completion date: 2024

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.



We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!



- exclusive real estate;

- assistance in organizing the move;

- annual investment income up to 20%;

- financial guarantee of income;

- legal protection of the transaction;

- free consultation;

- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.

- select real estate for your budget and desires!



Elite Family Residence is an elite family-format residential complex located on the Black Sea, in the suburbs of Batumi, Gonio's cleanest beach. The cent will take 15 minutes. The complex looks exquisite and aesthetic. French balconies give a special charm to the complex.



The advantages of the complex are in its purest water area, the best beaches and the protected area. Locating is far from motorways and other various pollution.



Apartments provided: 1-room - 46.85 – 77.8 sq.m. 2-room - from 86.9 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3.2 m. The house provides waterproofing and thermal insulation of the foundation and floors. External walls are made of refractory brick. Each apartment provides an open balcony.



The basic equipment of apartments includes furniture of rooms, installation of equipment, panoramic windows and entrance doors.



Infrastructure in the complex:

- Spa - zone;

- Restaurant;

- Wine cellar;

- Billiard room;

- The bathhouse;

- Fitness - center;

- Pool;

- Berbeku zone;

- Mini golf;

- Underground parking.



The complex is located with different infrastructure within walking distance, such as: educational institutions, medical institutions, supermarkets, bank branches, restaurants, Gonio Mosque, and an Orthodox church.



Gonio is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise.



We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!