Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks

The modern hotel and residential complex Alliance Privilege ( Alliance Privilage ) is located on the first line in the city center, on Batumi Boulevard. The building has 54 floors. The complex consists of two parts: luxury apartments and a five-star hotel « Mariott » which will be located on the first twelve floors.
The living quarters have original modern layouts. The apartment can be purchased as with full equipment ( furniture and design ) you can also purchase accommodation in a clean-up state.
Complex infrastructure:
- Parking;
- Pool;
- Spa;
- Fitness - center;
- Cafes and restaurants;
- Casino.
Not far from the complex there is everything necessary for life and entertainment ( cafes, restaurants, walking areas, honey. institutions ). The complex is also located on the first line by the sea. What betrays uniqueness!
