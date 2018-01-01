  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ZhK s sovremennymi planirovkami

Batumi, Georgia
from € 39,980
Residential complex ZhK s sovremennymi planirovkami
About the complex

ZARUBEAL REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The premium residential complex Royal Residence, located on New Boulevard in the center of Batumi, 100 meters from the sea.

Royal Residence is a modern 20-story new building in a minimalist style. During the construction of the facility, high-quality and environmental materials with high noise and thermal insulation were used.

The apartments are presented with a finished interior decoration of 1 - 2 rooms and studios of 33.9 – 69.6 m2. Ceiling Height — 3 m. The apartments have open balconies with sea and mountain views. Each apartment has functional layouts and panoramic views from the terraces. The territory of the complex is completely landscaped.

The complex is located next to different infrastructure, within walking distance, such as: ( park, promenade, mosque, shops, educational institutions, medical institutions, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons. )

Royal Residence apartment can be purchased for both investment and permanent residence.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!

Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex ZhK s sovremennymi planirovkami
Batumi, Georgia
from € 39,980
Residential complex Subtropic Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 27,542
35–30 360 m² 13 apartments
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Geo Estate

 

  • 20-story apartment complex
  • Construction completion — April 2024
  • First-line location, 120 meters to the sea
  • Apartments total — 247 / Apartments per floor — 13

 

INFRASTRUCTURE

 

  • Playroom
  • Reception
  • Private beach
  • Beach restaurant
  • ​Concierge service
  • Commercial spaces
  • Underground parking
  • Apartment management company

 

TECHNICAL

 

  • Free layout
  • 2 large elevators
  • Fire safety system
  • Panoramic windows
  • The complex has gas
  • Aluminum door/window
  • Balconies made of aluminum
  • All apartments with sea view

 

APARTMENTS CONDITION

 

White Walls:

  • Wiring 
  • Floor screed 
  • Heating troughs 
  • Finished balcony 
  • Entrance iron door
  • Plastered partitions
  • Aluminum door/window 
  • Risers (water, gas, sewage)

 

The turnkey option will be available at an extra charge in the late construction stages!

 

 

DISTANCE

 

  • Sea — 120 m
  • Botanical Garden — 1.5 km
  • Batumi — 2 km / Old city — 6 km
  • Kobuleti — 20 km
  • Turkey — 25 km
  • Ski resort (Goderdzi) — 114 km
  • Tbilisi — 365 km
Apart - hotel Boulevard Point
Adlia, Georgia
from € 60,246
49–93 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
< p > 15-story apart-hotel on the new boulevard 300 meters from the sea. The complex includes: Isolated area, Apartments of different sizes, Underground and aboveground parking for 106 places, Infrastructure, Terrace with a fitness center and an outdoor pool, Spa, Cafe, Garden, Multifunctional reception

< p > Apartments are delivered turnkey with furniture and appliances < / p >Project Infrastructure< p > The goal of the Gumbati Group is to create a modern infrastructure system and provide hotel-type services that will provide maximum comfort to both apartment owners and their guests. < / p >Apartment management< p > All apartment owners will be involved in the electronic control system, according to which the owner receives detailed information about visitors, their rental period, price and income. The management company also supports and oversees the infrastructure of the complex. < / p >Entry into the rental system< p > The management company and the owner of the apartment conclude « management agreement », according to which the management company undertakes to lease the apartments and fulfill all conditions. < / p >Price policy< p > Cost of apartment management services: The company's tariff for apartment management services is 35% of the income received, and the owner’s income is 65%. < / p >Construction stages< p > 90% of monolithic work completed. At the next stage, the roof and external facade < / p > will be equipped
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Kvariati, Georgia
from € 22,725
33–42 m² 2 apartmens
Developer: LTD EVROMSHENI

Construction company LTD “EVROMSHENI” was established in 2014 and its main work is construction. The company offers comfortable and high quality flats built according to modern standards. Our purpose is to perform work with high quality and do it in strictly planed schedule, with 24 hours security service. The project is totally financed!

Gonio is popular historic,touristic and commercial seaside destination on the south-eastern coast of the Black Sea, just 10 km away from Batumi which offers a new level of resort lifestyle and It will be an international standard leisure-led mixed-use destination.

Apartments in a 14-storey elite house, Premium class with a white frame, 200 meters from the sea, underground parking with an area of 2,500 square meters, commercial and office space, recreation area, With a panoramic view of the sea and mountains, a swimming pool, a playground for children and a bar on the terrace. The completed project is characterized by modern facades and apartments with a wide selection. The project provides for apartments of different sizes and their individual planning.

✔ Completed building facade

✔ Surfaced entrance

✔ Flat’s entrance doors

✔ 4 Elevator

✔ Free Swimming pool

✔ Free underground parking

✔ Hot and cold water systems

✔ Tightened floor

✔ Internal wiring

✔ European quality plastic windows

✔ Facade covered with heat-insulated tiles

Free swimming Pool for residents

