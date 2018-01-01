Residential complex ZhK s sovremennymi planirovkami
About the complex
The premium residential complex Royal Residence, located on New Boulevard in the center of Batumi, 100 meters from the sea.
Royal Residence is a modern 20-story new building in a minimalist style. During the construction of the facility, high-quality and environmental materials with high noise and thermal insulation were used.
The apartments are presented with a finished interior decoration of 1 - 2 rooms and studios of 33.9 – 69.6 m2. Ceiling Height — 3 m. The apartments have open balconies with sea and mountain views. Each apartment has functional layouts and panoramic views from the terraces. The territory of the complex is completely landscaped.
The complex is located next to different infrastructure, within walking distance, such as: ( park, promenade, mosque, shops, educational institutions, medical institutions, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons. )
Royal Residence apartment can be purchased for both investment and permanent residence.
