Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks premium-klassa

Batumi, Georgia
from € 72,448
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks premium-klassa
About the complex

Solis Residence premium residential complex with spacious apartments and modern layout. Located on the first coastline in the environmentally friendly area of Batumi. Near New Boulevard.

Solis Residence - new building 26 floors high. Combines modern architectural design. The facade is insulated with a durable heat insulator and lined with aluminum composite panels. Panoramic windows that open views of the city and the sea, with double energy-saving double-glazed windows in the profile of German production.

The home area is equipped taking into account the needs of people with disabilities.

Apartments from 30 to 104 square meters. m. ceilings 2.9 m high. Housing is sold with decoration of a white frame or complete repair. Sound and thermal insulation of walls and ceilings is performed. The price also includes: ( modern design furniture, brand equipment, Japanese-made split heating / cooling system. The « Smart Home » system is installed, which includes smoke detectors, water leaks, opening doors and windows.

Near the LCD there is a motorway that runs along the entire coast and allows you to quickly get to the desired area of the city.
There is also a different infrastructure within walking distance: ( Shops, cafes, restaurants, beauty salons, medical facilities, educational institutions, bank branches, Metro City shopping and entertainment center with trendy boutiques ).

A fifteen minute walk is Lake Ardagani with dancing fountains, a lunapark and a dolphinarium. Three kilometers away.

Call or write, tell us all about the most weekend projects in Batumi! We will select the perfect property for you!

New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Roof Gagarini
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 51,302
Residential complex Cube in Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from € 50,481
Residential quarter Batumi View apartments
Batumi, Georgia
from € 42,638
Residential complex Kompleks na pervoy linii morya
Gonio, Georgia
Residential complex s sovremennoy infrastrukturoy
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks premium-klassa
Batumi, Georgia
from € 72,448
Apartment building GREEN ROCK
Tbilisi, Georgia
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Green Rock

GREEN ROCK - about the project

The developer of the complex is a construction company GREEN ROCK with many years of experience and a number of successful and implemented projects in the real estate market.

Green Rock is an 11-story residential complex that is in an environmentally friendly place and creates a calm and comfortable environment for residents in the Washliywari, Tbilisi area.

Construction has begun and is ongoing daily.
The project will be completed in 2022, in a state of white frame.

We focus on the use of high-quality materials in construction, the creation of an environmentally friendly environment and a modern residential complex by a professional and experienced team.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na Novom bulvare
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DDA Real Estate

New Boulevard Residence Block B is a modern complex in Batumi on New Boulevard with premium apartments with sea views. Located 300 meters from the Black Sea.

LCD consists of three buildings. Stylish design in construction uses only environmental modern materials. A building illuminated by stylish facade lighting in the dark. Silent high-speed elevators are installed in the house.

The complex includes apartments with one or two bedrooms. Modern layouts are thought out to the smallest detail. Ceiling height - 2.85. Apartment with decoration green frame: energy-saving glazing of panoramic windows, metal front door, lining with ceramic bar tiles, cement floor screed, electric wiring, pipe wiring, installation of meters for electricity, gas and water, installation of a heating system and radiators, ceiling decoration with drywall, wall putty.

In the courtyard there is a playground and a landscaped recreation area. Underground parking is presented for residents of the complex.

Infrastructure:
- Shops;
- Park;
- Restaurants, cafes;
- Metro City Shopping Center;
- Bank branches;
- Fitness - club;
- Beauty salon;
- Educational center.

Call or write, select an object for you in Georgia! Free legal support!
Residential complex s sovremennoy infrastrukturoy
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2025
Developer: DDA Real Estate

River Park. Modern houses with apartments, a diverse layout and own infrastructure.

LCD is located in Batumi, in a quiet landscaped area, in the 1st side of Angisa. Nearby are houses of small and medium-sized. Lech and Maria Kachinsky Park are 400 meters from the complex.

River Park complex – two houses 27 floors high. Houses have good strength thanks to a monolithic frame. Green modern materials are used in construction. Design design hall completed. In the LCD part is the River Park Hotel.

Apartments are presented from 26 square meters. m. In the format of the studio, two-room and three-room layouts, with open balconies with sea views. It is possible to combine apartments. The apartment can be purchased with complete repairs and furniture.

The peculiarity of the complex is a detailed space for a comfortable life. The first floors are arranged for their own infrastructure, such as: a leisure center for relaxation with friends, a lounge bar, a coworking area for business meetings and remote work, a playroom for children, a yoga studio, children's center, dance studio, climbing wall, greenmarket, coffee house, hookah, wine bar, laundry, pharmacy, ATMs.

Infrastructure:
- Honey. Institution;
- School;
- Shopping center;
- Restaurants and cafes;
- Dancing is fantastic.

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!

