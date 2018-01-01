Residential complex Pervoklassnyy zhiloy kompleks
About the complex
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
The first-class residential complex OVAL, consisting of 34-story buildings, is located in the center of the most prestigious Alley-Geroyev area". OVAL is located a few meters from the Black Sea. Within walking distance: shopping center, stadium, dancing fountains. Living here means feeling new emotions every day from modernity and diverse infrastructure.
Real estate can be purchased in several ways: studio apartment, apartment with 1 bedroom. Finishing options can be either turnkey or with a complete repair of ( equipped kitchen and bathroom ).
Infrastructure:
- outdoor pool;
- recreation areas;
- a restaurant;
- wellness center;
- winery;
- cinema.
The first-class OVAL complex is ideal for investment.
If your dream of a mountain apartment with mountain views, it can easily come true! Call or write, provide layout options!