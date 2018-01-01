  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Pervoklassnyy zhiloy kompleks

Residential complex Pervoklassnyy zhiloy kompleks

Batumi, Georgia
from € 53,433
;
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy zhiloy kompleks
1 / 7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The first-class residential complex OVAL, consisting of 34-story buildings, is located in the center of the most prestigious Alley-Geroyev area". OVAL is located a few meters from the Black Sea. Within walking distance: shopping center, stadium, dancing fountains. Living here means feeling new emotions every day from modernity and diverse infrastructure.

Real estate can be purchased in several ways: studio apartment, apartment with 1 bedroom. Finishing options can be either turnkey or with a complete repair of ( equipped kitchen and bathroom ).

Infrastructure:
- outdoor pool;
- recreation areas;
- a restaurant;
- wellness center;
- winery;
- cinema.

The first-class OVAL complex is ideal for investment.

If your dream of a mountain apartment with mountain views, it can easily come true! Call or write, provide layout options!

New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Similar complexes
Residential complex ZhK s sovremennymi planirovkami
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Saburtalo Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 63,793
Residential quarter Gumbati Residence
Kvariati, Georgia
from € 95,509
Residential quarter White Square Shartava
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 63,801
You are viewing
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy zhiloy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
from € 53,433
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Gumbati Residence
Kvariati, Georgia
from € 95,509
66 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023

The investment apartments on the first coastline "Gumbati Residence" are a series of completed "turnkey" apartments of different sizes, fully ready for living. You do not need to make repairs, everything has already been taken care of for you - the apartments have all the necessary furniture and household appliances.

The territory of the complex includes a furnished beach with a comfortable seating area, on which are located:
- a restaurant,
- a volleyball court
- an open pool.

Also on site are:
- an open-air theater,
- a casino,
- a 2000 sq.m. green garden,
- a gym & spa complex,
- bungalows and an outdoor pool.
Residential complex Subtropic Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 27,542
35–30 360 m² 13 apartments
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Geo Estate

 

  • 20-story apartment complex
  • Construction completion — April 2024
  • First-line location, 120 meters to the sea
  • Apartments total — 247 / Apartments per floor — 13

 

INFRASTRUCTURE

 

  • Playroom
  • Reception
  • Private beach
  • Beach restaurant
  • ​Concierge service
  • Commercial spaces
  • Underground parking
  • Apartment management company

 

TECHNICAL

 

  • Free layout
  • 2 large elevators
  • Fire safety system
  • Panoramic windows
  • The complex has gas
  • Aluminum door/window
  • Balconies made of aluminum
  • All apartments with sea view

 

APARTMENTS CONDITION

 

White Walls:

  • Wiring 
  • Floor screed 
  • Heating troughs 
  • Finished balcony 
  • Entrance iron door
  • Plastered partitions
  • Aluminum door/window 
  • Risers (water, gas, sewage)

 

The turnkey option will be available at an extra charge in the late construction stages!

 

 

DISTANCE

 

  • Sea — 120 m
  • Botanical Garden — 1.5 km
  • Batumi — 2 km / Old city — 6 km
  • Kobuleti — 20 km
  • Turkey — 25 km
  • Ski resort (Goderdzi) — 114 km
  • Tbilisi — 365 km
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Kvariati, Georgia
from € 22,725
33–42 m² 2 apartmens
Developer: LTD EVROMSHENI

Construction company LTD “EVROMSHENI” was established in 2014 and its main work is construction. The company offers comfortable and high quality flats built according to modern standards. Our purpose is to perform work with high quality and do it in strictly planed schedule, with 24 hours security service. The project is totally financed!

Gonio is popular historic,touristic and commercial seaside destination on the south-eastern coast of the Black Sea, just 10 km away from Batumi which offers a new level of resort lifestyle and It will be an international standard leisure-led mixed-use destination.

Apartments in a 14-storey elite house, Premium class with a white frame, 200 meters from the sea, underground parking with an area of 2,500 square meters, commercial and office space, recreation area, With a panoramic view of the sea and mountains, a swimming pool, a playground for children and a bar on the terrace. The completed project is characterized by modern facades and apartments with a wide selection. The project provides for apartments of different sizes and their individual planning.

✔ Completed building facade

✔ Surfaced entrance

✔ Flat’s entrance doors

✔ 4 Elevator

✔ Free Swimming pool

✔ Free underground parking

✔ Hot and cold water systems

✔ Tightened floor

✔ Internal wiring

✔ European quality plastic windows

✔ Facade covered with heat-insulated tiles

Free swimming Pool for residents

Realting.com
Go