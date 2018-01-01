Residential complex Pervoklassnyy zhiloy kompleks

Kvariati, Georgia

from € 22,725

33–42 m² 2 apartmens

Construction company LTD “EVROMSHENI” was established in 2014 and its main work is construction. The company offers comfortable and high quality flats built according to modern standards. Our purpose is to perform work with high quality and do it in strictly planed schedule, with 24 hours security service. The project is totally financed!

Gonio is popular historic,touristic and commercial seaside destination on the south-eastern coast of the Black Sea, just 10 km away from Batumi which offers a new level of resort lifestyle and It will be an international standard leisure-led mixed-use destination.

Apartments in a 14-storey elite house, Premium class with a white frame, 200 meters from the sea, underground parking with an area of 2,500 square meters, commercial and office space, recreation area, With a panoramic view of the sea and mountains, a swimming pool, a playground for children and a bar on the terrace. The completed project is characterized by modern facades and apartments with a wide selection. The project provides for apartments of different sizes and their individual planning.

✔ Completed building facade

✔ Surfaced entrance

✔ Flat’s entrance doors

✔ 4 Elevator

✔ Free Swimming pool

✔ Free underground parking

✔ Hot and cold water systems

✔ Tightened floor

✔ Internal wiring

✔ European quality plastic windows

✔ Facade covered with heat-insulated tiles

Free swimming Pool for residents