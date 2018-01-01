  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex ZhK sovremennoy arhitekturoy i dizaynom

Residential complex ZhK sovremennoy arhitekturoy i dizaynom

Batumi, Georgia
from € 44,724
Residential complex ZhK sovremennoy arhitekturoy i dizaynom
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The residential elite complex Calligraphy Towers consists of three blocks: A, B, G. Located in the heart of the favorable Alley-Geroyev area". Five minutes walk to the sea coast of Lake Ardagani and dancing fountains. Batumi seaport is 2.5 km away.

LCD Calligraphy Towers is the embodiment of sophisticated solutions in modern architecture and design.

High structural strength is provided by a monolithic foundation and reinforced concrete monolithic frame. The outer walls of the new building are insulated by a long-term heat insulator. The ventilated facade is performed by the company with many years of experience SPS GROUP.

The apartment can be purchased in a one-room or two-room modern layout. Studios from 29 square meters are also presented. Ceiling height – 2.8 meters. Apartment decoration: black and clean.

Infrastructure:
- Tennis court;
- Spa center;
- Bar;
- Development Center for children;
- Outdoor and indoor pool;
- Development Center for Children Global International School;
- The zone is coworking;
- Cinema;
- Fitness room;
- Park for relaxation.

Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure: a medical center, an educational center, banking departments, shops, 24-hour supermarkets, Carrefour grocery hypermarket, a business center, fast food outlets, cafes and restaurants, a bakery, a pharmacy.

Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free!

Batumi, Georgia
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na Novom bulvare
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DDA Real Estate

New Boulevard Residence Block B is a modern complex in Batumi on New Boulevard with premium apartments with sea views. Located 300 meters from the Black Sea.

LCD consists of three buildings. Stylish design in construction uses only environmental modern materials. A building illuminated by stylish facade lighting in the dark. Silent high-speed elevators are installed in the house.

The complex includes apartments with one or two bedrooms. Modern layouts are thought out to the smallest detail. Ceiling height - 2.85. Apartment with decoration green frame: energy-saving glazing of panoramic windows, metal front door, lining with ceramic bar tiles, cement floor screed, electric wiring, pipe wiring, installation of meters for electricity, gas and water, installation of a heating system and radiators, ceiling decoration with drywall, wall putty.

In the courtyard there is a playground and a landscaped recreation area. Underground parking is presented for residents of the complex.

Infrastructure:
- Shops;
- Park;
- Restaurants, cafes;
- Metro City Shopping Center;
- Bank branches;
- Fitness - club;
- Beauty salon;
- Educational center.

Call or write, select an object for you in Georgia! Free legal support!
Residential complex Orbi Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 35,834
22–43 m² 5 apartments
Developer: Geo Estate

Orbi Residence is a 35-story complex located 100 meters from the sea.

The complex has a fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, and management company.
Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhilya i investiciy
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2025
Developer: DDA Real Estate

The modern residential complex Mardi aquapark wellness resort is located in the resort area of Mahinjauri, located 15 minutes from the center of Batumi and two minutes from the sea.

On the territory of 7 houses, a building of 13 floors, apartments with a modern layout: a studio 29.63 - 36.44 m2., The decoration of apartments is clean and with full repair.

Mardi aquapark wellness resort is the first All Inclusive hotel in Georgia to manage the ACCOR hotel group. Which offers a wide range of procedures for promoting health.

Infrastructure complex: wellness center and entertainment areas, tennis court, basketball court, cross-country tracks, water park, children's entertainment center, restaurant, bar, pool, spa, conference rooms, landscaped garden, BBQ area.

Mardi aquapark wellness resort can be purchased for both investment and housing.

Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best facilities in Batumi for your budget and wishes!

