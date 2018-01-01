  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na more i gory

Gonio, Georgia
from € 32,114
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Black Sea Line Residence is a new elite residential complex with modern apartment planings located in Gonio, 200 meters from the Black Sea and 10 km from the center of Batumi. Gonio is a suburb with clean beaches and modern infrastructure.

The building consists of 7 floors. Green, safe materials that meet modern standards are used. The house has two silent passenger elevators. In LCD they present apartments with the necessary furniture from 29 to 49 square meters. m. Apartment studio and with one bedroom. The apartment also has open balconies with bewitching views of the mountains and the sea.

The complex has its own outdoor pool. There is also a cafe on the roof with a panoramic view and bewitching views. LCD equipped with landscaping.

The property is suitable for both investment and permanent residence.

Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.

New building location
Gonio, Georgia
