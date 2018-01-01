Apart-hotel ZhK s unikalnoy infrastrukturoy
About the complex
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
Boulevard Point is a modern residential complex in the format of an apart-hotel. Represents modern apartments and unique infrastructure.
Point Boulevard consists of a 15-story building, built using monolithic-carcass technology. Only environmentally friendly and modern materials are used. A combination of panoramic windows and glazed balconies, which adds lightness and minimalist to the building. The complex has an open terrace with an outdoor pool, cafe, bar.
Studios 1, 2 bedroom apartments ranging from 24 - 92.5 sq.m are available for sale. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Housing can be purchased with turnkey repairs". In the courtyard there is a children's and sports ground. Underground parking is equipped for cars.
Infrastructure:
- Educational institutions;
- Medical facilities;
- Supermarkets;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Fitness club;
- Park;
- Bank branches;
- Beauty salon.
LCD Located in the central area of Batumi. The beach and seaside park are 300 meters away.
Full legal support. Call or write, give a consultation for free!