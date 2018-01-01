Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v centre Batumi

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Portline by Gumbati is a residential complex in the center of Batumi, 250 meters from the Black Sea.

The complex consists of 19 floors of the building. Apartments are presented in modern layout. Studios - 1 - 2 bedroom apartments ranging from 27.3 to 84.7 square meters. m. of which there is a view of the sea, mountains and the city.

Only environmentally friendly and modern materials are used in construction: the entrance is lined with natural granite, Mitsubishi elevator, aluminum doors and windows, glass rails.

Apartments are furnished, there is also a furniture purchase option. The apartments have a free layout.

plastered walls, floor screed, laid pipes of the ( heating system for panel radiators ), a wiring riser is installed on the site, with an internal power grid, connected TV and Internet lines, the main vertical stand of the sewer and water supply ( with the internal network ). Drywall ceiling.

Infrastructure:
- Well-maintained landscaped territory;
- Administration and concierge;
- Brand elevators;
- Cafe lounge;
- Fitness center;
- Underground parking;
- Apartment management ( rental );
- Cleaning of common areas and apartments;
- 24-hour security service;
- Protection, video surveillance in common areas 24/7.

Call or write, we will be happy to provide all the information and advise you for free!

New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Gonio, Georgia
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DDA Real Estate

Elite Family Residence is an elite family-format residential complex located on the Black Sea, in the suburbs of Batumi, Gonio's cleanest beach. The cent will take 15 minutes. The complex looks exquisite and aesthetic. French balconies give a special charm to the complex.

The advantages of the complex are in its purest water area, the best beaches and the protected area. Locating is far from motorways and other various pollution.

Apartments provided: 1-room - 46.85 – 77.8 sq.m. 2-room - from 86.9 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3.2 m. The house provides waterproofing and thermal insulation of the foundation and floors. External walls are made of refractory brick. Each apartment provides an open balcony.

The basic equipment of apartments includes furniture of rooms, installation of equipment, panoramic windows and entrance doors.

Infrastructure in the complex:
- Spa - zone;
- Restaurant;
- Wine cellar;
- Billiard room;
- The bathhouse;
- Fitness - center;
- Pool;
- Berbeku zone;
- Mini golf;
- Underground parking.

The complex is located with different infrastructure within walking distance, such as: educational institutions, medical institutions, supermarkets, bank branches, restaurants, Gonio Mosque, and an Orthodox church.

Gonio is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise.

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhilya i investiciy
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2025
Developer: DDA Real Estate

The modern residential complex Mardi aquapark wellness resort is located in the resort area of Mahinjauri, located 15 minutes from the center of Batumi and two minutes from the sea.

On the territory of 7 houses, a building of 13 floors, apartments with a modern layout: a studio 29.63 - 36.44 m2., The decoration of apartments is clean and with full repair.

Mardi aquapark wellness resort is the first All Inclusive hotel in Georgia to manage the ACCOR hotel group. Which offers a wide range of procedures for promoting health.

Infrastructure complex: wellness center and entertainment areas, tennis court, basketball court, cross-country tracks, water park, children's entertainment center, restaurant, bar, pool, spa, conference rooms, landscaped garden, BBQ area.

Mardi aquapark wellness resort can be purchased for both investment and housing.

Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best facilities in Batumi for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks premium-klassa
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DDA Real Estate

Mardi Stadium is a new premium multi-functional complex located in the prestigious Batumi business center, surrounded by all the necessary infrastructure, just 500 meters from the sea. Ideal for life and investment.

Mardi Stadium is a 27-story building of modern architecture. Shopping center located on 1-3 floors of the complex, hotel rooms - on 4-5 floors and premium apartments - on 6-26 floors, designed in this way, to provide all the needs for a comfortable life for tenants. From the windows of their apartments they can enjoy panoramic views of the city and the sea.

The complex includes 323 apartments: studios, 1, 2 bedroom apartments, with an area of 24-81 square meters. m.

Infrastructure:
- Lobby;
- Reception;
- Pool;
- Fitness center;
- SPA center;
- Restaurant;
- Parking;
- Security and video surveillance 24/7.

We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Georgia. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!

