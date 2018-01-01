Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v centre Batumi
About the complex
Portline by Gumbati is a residential complex in the center of Batumi, 250 meters from the Black Sea.
The complex consists of 19 floors of the building. Apartments are presented in modern layout. Studios - 1 - 2 bedroom apartments ranging from 27.3 to 84.7 square meters. m. of which there is a view of the sea, mountains and the city.
Only environmentally friendly and modern materials are used in construction: the entrance is lined with natural granite, Mitsubishi elevator, aluminum doors and windows, glass rails.
Apartments are furnished, there is also a furniture purchase option. The apartments have a free layout.
plastered walls, floor screed, laid pipes of the ( heating system for panel radiators ), a wiring riser is installed on the site, with an internal power grid, connected TV and Internet lines, the main vertical stand of the sewer and water supply ( with the internal network ). Drywall ceiling.
Infrastructure:
- Well-maintained landscaped territory;
- Administration and concierge;
- Brand elevators;
- Cafe lounge;
- Fitness center;
- Underground parking;
- Apartment management ( rental );
- Cleaning of common areas and apartments;
- 24-hour security service;
- Protection, video surveillance in common areas 24/7.
