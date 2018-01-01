Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na beregu morya
About the complex
The elite residential complex Residence from the Gumbati developer, located on the seafront, 15 minutes from the center of Batumi. With its own modern infrastructure.
Residence consists of a twelve-story building with two entrances. The building attracts with its modern architectural solution. The apartment can be purchased by a studio or one- or two-room layout. The price includes the repair and installation of necessary furniture and equipment.
The complex has video surveillance. The reception is open around the clock for a comfortable stay and relaxation. On the territory of the LCD there are entertainment areas and two-story underground parking. The territory is landscaped.
Infrastructure:
- Spa;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Outdoor pool;
- Lounge bar;
- Cinema in the open air;
- Fitness center;
- Shops.
