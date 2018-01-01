Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na beregu morya

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The elite residential complex Residence from the Gumbati developer, located on the seafront, 15 minutes from the center of Batumi. With its own modern infrastructure.

Residence consists of a twelve-story building with two entrances. The building attracts with its modern architectural solution. The apartment can be purchased by a studio or one- or two-room layout. The price includes the repair and installation of necessary furniture and equipment.

The complex has video surveillance. The reception is open around the clock for a comfortable stay and relaxation. On the territory of the LCD there are entertainment areas and two-story underground parking. The territory is landscaped.

Infrastructure:
- Spa;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Outdoor pool;
- Lounge bar;
- Cinema in the open air;
- Fitness center;
- Shops.

Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Georgia! Consultation is FREE!

New building location
Gonio, Georgia
