Residential complex Elitnyy zhiloy kompleks

Batumi, Georgia

Completion date: 2024

Mardi City Center is located in the very center of. Batumi – multifunctional complex with apartments in the center of Batumi.



Amenities complex:

The building was built in a prestigious area with a comfortable residential sector and a rich urban life. The infrastructure of the complex includes a shopping center, restaurant and business center. Residents have access to the outdoor terrace. For car owners underground parking is provided. A football stadium and a playground are equipped at 20 m. On the first three floors there will be a shopping gallery.



Location:

All major tourist routes are within 5 minutes walk:



To the sea - 650 m;

To the Old Town – 200 m;

To Batumi Boulevard – 1200 m.



Mardi City Center – this residential building is well suited who wants to live by the sea all the time.



