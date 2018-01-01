  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Elitnyy zhiloy kompleks

Batumi, Georgia
from € 149,106
Residential complex Elitnyy zhiloy kompleks
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Group Palace is a modern LCD with a bewitching architecture. In the center of Batumi, on the first coastline.

The complex has 41 floors. On the first five floors of the multifunctional complex there is a hotel with 150 rooms. On the rest of the floors - premium apartments. Modern apartment layout with an area of 26-60 sq.m. With beautiful panoramic views of the sea and the city.

Alliance Palace has everything for luxury housing: underground parking, casinos, shops, restaurants, a fitness center, SPA, as well as an indoor and outdoor pool.

Infrastructure:
- Educational institutions;
- Medical facilities;
- Banking branches;
- Fitness - hall;
- Cafes, restaurants;
- Beauty salon;
- Supermarkets.

Apartments can be used for both permanent housing and investment.

Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free!

New building location
Batumi, Georgia
