Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na Novom bulvare

Batumi, Georgia
from € 32,810
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na Novom bulvare
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

New Boulevard Residence Block B is a modern complex in Batumi on New Boulevard with premium apartments with sea views. Located 300 meters from the Black Sea.

LCD consists of three buildings. Stylish design in construction uses only environmental modern materials. A building illuminated by stylish facade lighting in the dark. Silent high-speed elevators are installed in the house.

The complex includes apartments with one or two bedrooms. Modern layouts are thought out to the smallest detail. Ceiling height - 2.85. Apartment with decoration green frame: energy-saving glazing of panoramic windows, metal front door, lining with ceramic bar tiles, cement floor screed, electric wiring, pipe wiring, installation of meters for electricity, gas and water, installation of a heating system and radiators, ceiling decoration with drywall, wall putty.

In the courtyard there is a playground and a landscaped recreation area. Underground parking is presented for residents of the complex.

Infrastructure:
- Shops;
- Park;
- Restaurants, cafes;
- Metro City Shopping Center;
- Bank branches;
- Fitness - club;
- Beauty salon;
- Educational center.

Call or write, select an object for you in Georgia! Free legal support!

New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na Novom bulvare
Batumi, Georgia
from € 32,810
