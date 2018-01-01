Residential complex ZhK v ekologichnom chistom rayone
About the complex
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
The new modern complex Pavlonia, located on the Black Sea coast, in the resort suburb of Mahinjauri, located 15 minutes from the center of Batumi.
The LCD is located in an environmentally friendly clean area, next to the Batumi Botanical Garden. From the windows of the apartments there are amazing views of the sea and mountains. The building has 8 floors.
Apartments are presented: 1-2 rooms with an area of 44.9 to 83.2 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments in a modern layout. And wide balconies. The apartment can be purchased in full decoration and installed furniture.
Infrastructure:
- Educational institutions: comprehensive school, university;
- Medical facilities: pharmacy, hospital;
- Supermarkets;
- Restaurants and cafes;
- Fitness club;
- branches of VTB Bank Georgia;
- Beauty salons.
On the territory of the complex, a landscaped courtyard of 720 m ² for walking and outdoor activities. Landscaping. Outdoor pool. On the roof is a public terrace with a lounge area. The first floor is for commercial premises.
Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment.