Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhizni i otdyha
About the complex
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
The Horizont-3 residential complex – is an ideal place for life and relaxation, also a good solution for investment. Located in Batumi on Sheriff Khimshiashvili Street on the first coastline.
The complex is located on the first coastline. The building is 32 floors high. Three high-speed elevators are installed at the entrance.
Apartments are presented with an area of 28 to 55 m2. Ceiling height 2.9 meters. The apartment is free, each apartment has an open balcony with sea views. The apartment has a double circuit of soundproofing, which ensures silence and tranquility. Apartment with clean decoration and furniture.
Apartments are suitable for both accommodation and investment.
Infrastructure:
- School;
- Honey. Institutions;
- Shops;
- Bank branches;
- Pool;
- Fitness - center.
Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free.