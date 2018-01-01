Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhizni i otdyha

Gonio, Georgia

Completion date: 2025

Radisson Blu Apartmens is an exclusive 5-star residential and investment complex on the Black Sea. LCD is located in the elite suburb of Batumi - Gonio. Gonio has the cleanest beaches, modern infrastructure and is a 15-minute drive from Batumi.



The halls are created in a single premium style. The lobby has a 24-hour reception. The complex has 5 elevators and round-the-clock video surveillance. LCD has a landscaped area of 7000 m2. The territory is landscaped and has zoning, which allows you to actively and calmly relax.



Apartments are available in several versions: studio, 1-2 room, area from 31.88 – 88.53 m2. Ceiling height - 3 meters.



Apartments fully comply with premium standards. There are two types of layouts: standard and luxury. Apartments are rented with complete repairs, exclusive design, furniture and built-in appliances.



Internal infrastructure:

- Indoor pool;

- Restaurant with terrace;

- Casino;

- Fitness center;

- Spa;

- Supermarket.



The LCD is located next to different infrastructures: educational institutions, medical institutions, restaurants, cafes, a mosque, an Orthodox church, banks and other facilities.



