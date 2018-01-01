  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhizni i otdyha

Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhizni i otdyha

Batumi, Georgia
from € 61,012
;
Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhizni i otdyha
1 / 13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The Horizont-3 residential complex – is an ideal place for life and relaxation, also a good solution for investment. Located in Batumi on Sheriff Khimshiashvili Street on the first coastline.

The complex is located on the first coastline. The building is 32 floors high. Three high-speed elevators are installed at the entrance.

Apartments are presented with an area of 28 to 55 m2. Ceiling height 2.9 meters. The apartment is free, each apartment has an open balcony with sea views. The apartment has a double circuit of soundproofing, which ensures silence and tranquility. Apartment with clean decoration and furniture.

Apartments are suitable for both accommodation and investment.

Infrastructure:
- School;
- Honey. Institutions;
- Shops;
- Bank branches;
- Pool;
- Fitness - center.

Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free.

New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Similar complexes
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey
Batumi, Georgia
Residential quarter Moedani
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 61,725
Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhilya i investiciy
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na Novom bulvare
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks premium-klassa
Batumi, Georgia
You are viewing
Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhizni i otdyha
Batumi, Georgia
from € 61,012
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apart - hotel PANORAMA
Batumi, Georgia
from € 57,153
31–60 m² 3 apartmens
Developer: Tower Group

The 40-story multifunctional complex "PANORAMA" is located in the Black Sea.

 

The complex includes a series of facilities for various purposes, from leisure to entertainment and professional rooms that are ideal for any occasion.

  • 5-star hotel
  • Apartments in a modern style
  • The project was delivered in fully furnished, renovated and fully equipped
  • appliances and essential items
  • Business Hall
  • Outdoor pool, spa and gym
  • Restaurants and bars, including the amazing Sky Bar, a rooftop bar located on the 40th floor
  • Underground and underground parking spaces
  • Casinos and other entertainment centers
  • Commercial premises

The complex is connected by trails with a three-level pier with bars and restaurants.

PANORAMA: start creating the future today.
Residence Zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe Chernogo morya
Gonio, Georgia
Completion date: 2025
Developer: DDA Real Estate

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Radisson Blu Apartmens is an exclusive 5-star residential and investment complex on the Black Sea. LCD is located in the elite suburb of Batumi - Gonio. Gonio has the cleanest beaches, modern infrastructure and is a 15-minute drive from Batumi.

The halls are created in a single premium style. The lobby has a 24-hour reception. The complex has 5 elevators and round-the-clock video surveillance. LCD has a landscaped area of 7000 m2. The territory is landscaped and has zoning, which allows you to actively and calmly relax.

Apartments are available in several versions: studio, 1-2 room, area from 31.88 – 88.53 m2. Ceiling height - 3 meters.

Apartments fully comply with premium standards. There are two types of layouts: standard and luxury. Apartments are rented with complete repairs, exclusive design, furniture and built-in appliances.

Internal infrastructure:
- Indoor pool;
- Restaurant with terrace;
- Casino;
- Fitness center;
- Spa;
- Supermarket.

The LCD is located next to different infrastructures: educational institutions, medical institutions, restaurants, cafes, a mosque, an Orthodox church, banks and other facilities.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Roof Gagarini
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 51,302
44–57 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Roof Development

Roof Development's new project Roof Gagarini features a modern architecture that creates a premium quality residential complex. The project consists of 12 floors and is distinguished by particularly good plans. The elevator, equipped with a UPS system, provides safe movement for the residents. The project has a yard, lobby, concierge, two-level parking, and security systems. The project includes a business center and an apartment rental service.

1. First payment - 30%
2. Instalment time - 2 years

The highest quality construction materials are used in the construction process, namely:

  • Dark-colored aluminum doors and windows
  • Thermal insulation materials
  • Metal and glass railings on the balcony
Realting.com
Go