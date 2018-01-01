  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kompleks v tihom ozelenennom rayone

Batumi, Georgia
from € 90,291
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

River Park. Modern houses with apartments, a diverse layout and own infrastructure.

LCD is located in Batumi, in a quiet landscaped area, in the 1st side of Angisa. Nearby are houses of small and medium-sized. Lech and Maria Kachinsky Park are 400 meters from the complex.

River Park complex – two houses 27 floors high. Houses have good strength thanks to a monolithic frame. Green modern materials are used in construction. Design design hall completed. In the LCD part is the River Park Hotel.

Apartments are presented from 26 square meters. m. In the format of the studio, two-room and three-room layouts, with open balconies with sea views. It is possible to combine apartments. The apartment can be purchased with complete repairs and furniture.

The peculiarity of the complex is a detailed space for a comfortable life. The first floors are arranged for their own infrastructure, such as: a leisure center for relaxation with friends, a lounge bar, a coworking area for business meetings and remote work, a playroom for children, a yoga studio, children's center, dance studio, climbing wall, greenmarket, coffee house, hookah, wine bar, laundry, pharmacy, ATMs.

Infrastructure:
- Honey. Institution;
- School;
- Shopping center;
- Restaurants and cafes;
- Dancing is fantastic.

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!

The Shartava complex is a new development project from White Square located on Shartava Street in the Saburtalo district of Tbilisi. The project offers a prime location, perfect for those who want to live an active lifestyle or for those looking for an investment or rental opportunity. Construction of the complex has already begun, with an expected completion date of April 2024.

