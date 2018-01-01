  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone Batumi

Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone Batumi

Batumi, Georgia
from € 48,329
;
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone Batumi
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

River Park. Modern houses with apartments, a diverse layout and own infrastructure.

LCD is located in Batumi, in a quiet landscaped area, in the 1st side of Angisa. Nearby are houses of small and medium-sized. Lech and Maria Kachinsky Park are 400 meters from the complex.

River Park complex – two houses 27 floors high. Houses have good strength thanks to a monolithic frame. Green modern materials are used in construction. Design design hall completed. In the LCD part is the River Park Hotel.

Apartments are presented from 26 square meters. m. In the format of the studio, two-room and three-room layouts, with open balconies with sea views. It is possible to combine apartments. The apartment can be purchased with complete repairs and furniture.

The peculiarity of the complex is a detailed space for a comfortable life. The first floors are arranged for their own infrastructure, such as: a leisure center for relaxation with friends, a lounge bar, a coworking area for business meetings and remote work, a playroom for children, a yoga studio, children's center, dance studio, climbing wall, greenmarket, coffee house, hookah, wine bar, laundry, pharmacy, ATMs.

Infrastructure:
- Honey. Institution;
- School;
- Shopping center;
- Restaurants and cafes;
- Dancing is fantastic.

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!

New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Similar complexes
Residential quarter VILLA DEX
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from € 139,072
Residence Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
Apart - hotel ZhK s unikalnoy infrastrukturoy
Batumi, Georgia
Residential complex Roof Gagarini
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 51,302
Apart - hotel Wyndham Grand Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
from € 25,605
You are viewing
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from € 48,329
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Subtropic Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 27,542
35–30 360 m² 13 apartments
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Geo Estate

 

  • 20-story apartment complex
  • Construction completion — April 2024
  • First-line location, 120 meters to the sea
  • Apartments total — 247 / Apartments per floor — 13

 

INFRASTRUCTURE

 

  • Playroom
  • Reception
  • Private beach
  • Beach restaurant
  • ​Concierge service
  • Commercial spaces
  • Underground parking
  • Apartment management company

 

TECHNICAL

 

  • Free layout
  • 2 large elevators
  • Fire safety system
  • Panoramic windows
  • The complex has gas
  • Aluminum door/window
  • Balconies made of aluminum
  • All apartments with sea view

 

APARTMENTS CONDITION

 

White Walls:

  • Wiring 
  • Floor screed 
  • Heating troughs 
  • Finished balcony 
  • Entrance iron door
  • Plastered partitions
  • Aluminum door/window 
  • Risers (water, gas, sewage)

 

The turnkey option will be available at an extra charge in the late construction stages!

 

 

DISTANCE

 

  • Sea — 120 m
  • Botanical Garden — 1.5 km
  • Batumi — 2 km / Old city — 6 km
  • Kobuleti — 20 km
  • Turkey — 25 km
  • Ski resort (Goderdzi) — 114 km
  • Tbilisi — 365 km
Residential quarter VILLA ORTA
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from € 147,418
252 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Esteco
< p > Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! < br / >< br / >We present to you an exclusive design of the cottage mini-complex, which is located in the suburbs of the coastal city of Batumi! < br / >< br / >It consists of two types of villas, which are located on a mountainside in two rows: < br / >In the lower - Villa DEX (210m² total area) < br / >In the upper - Villa ORTA (252 m² with a total area) < br / >< br / >We approached each type of villa with special attention and developed the most convenient plan for your future home!< br / >And also, as a good gift, we made a promotion for the first 3 buyers, BUT since the 1 house has already been sold, hurry to take advantage of a good offer while it is relevant! Because further prices will only rise. < br / >< br / >Cost of villas without interior decoration: < br / >DEX - 138 300 $ < br / >ORTA - 147 500 $ < br / >< br / > ⁇ ĽIn cost also includes its own ennobled area and parking space! < br / >< br / >At your request, we can make the interior decoration "turnkey", including equipment and equipment. < br / >< br / >In the project we use European standards, apply the latest technologies and do not forget about environmental friendliness and convenience! < br / >< br / >Esteco is a guarantee of high quality and comfortable life!< / p >
Residential complex s sovremennoy infrastrukturoy
Batumi, Georgia
Completion date: 2025
Developer: DDA Real Estate

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

River Park. Modern houses with apartments, a diverse layout and own infrastructure.

LCD is located in Batumi, in a quiet landscaped area, in the 1st side of Angisa. Nearby are houses of small and medium-sized. Lech and Maria Kachinsky Park are 400 meters from the complex.

River Park complex – two houses 27 floors high. Houses have good strength thanks to a monolithic frame. Green modern materials are used in construction. Design design hall completed. In the LCD part is the River Park Hotel.

Apartments are presented from 26 square meters. m. In the format of the studio, two-room and three-room layouts, with open balconies with sea views. It is possible to combine apartments. The apartment can be purchased with complete repairs and furniture.

The peculiarity of the complex is a detailed space for a comfortable life. The first floors are arranged for their own infrastructure, such as: a leisure center for relaxation with friends, a lounge bar, a coworking area for business meetings and remote work, a playroom for children, a yoga studio, children's center, dance studio, climbing wall, greenmarket, coffee house, hookah, wine bar, laundry, pharmacy, ATMs.

Infrastructure:
- Honey. Institution;
- School;
- Shopping center;
- Restaurants and cafes;
- Dancing is fantastic.

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!

Realting.com
Go