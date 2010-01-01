  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Wyndham Grand Riviera

Residential complex Wyndham Grand Riviera

Batumi, Georgia
from € 322,362
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Riviera
1 / 10 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean area of Batumi, Georgia. The complex is a perfect choice for family vacations or profitable rentals by being a part of the Wyndham Grand Aqua, both the very first all-inclusive complexes in Georgia!
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is located in the heart of the tourist area, within walking distance of the beach and the city’s main attractions. The hotel has panoramic views of the city and the sea. The complex is surrounded by a green area and has its own territory with a parking lot.

Branded residences are a popular trend in the rental property market because they are associated with well-known international hotel brands and offer high standards of quality and service. These factors contribute to the attractiveness of the Wyndham Grand Aqua and increase its occupancy rates, which makes the investment into this project even more promising!

The Wyndham Grand Riviera is an excellent choice for a comfortable and luxurious vacation or a profitable rental investment.

New building location
Batumi, Georgia

Video Review of Residential complex Wyndham Grand Riviera

Similar complexes
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Chakvi, Georgia
from € 60,343
Residential complex Saburtalo Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 63,974
Apart - hotel Boulevard Point
Adlia, Georgia
from € 60,417
Residential complex Calligraphy Towers
Batumi, Georgia
from € 43,983
Residential complex Blox Avlabari
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 79,018
You are viewing
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Riviera
Batumi, Georgia
from € 322,362
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Oval in Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from € 42,304
31–61 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: -2026
Developer: Flatiko LLC

A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an apartment near the sea with beautiful mountain views become a reality! The OVAL residential complex is designed by one of the country’s most experienced architectural firms, to meet modern requirements for a harmonious combination of urban space and a human-oriented living environment.

Situated in a prime location of Batumi, at 9 Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, being exactly in the heart of the city’s most prestigious neighborhood, the Alley of Heroes. The OVAL is just steps away from the Black Sea, the stadium, the Black Sea mall, and dancing fountains. Living in this complex means experiencing new emotions, impressions, and a whole new level of lifestyle every day due to its developer infrastructure, which will include restaurants, cafes, an open pool, a fitness center, cinema, and an entertainment center, providing endless opportunities for relaxation and enjoyment.
Apart - hotel PANORAMA
Batumi, Georgia
from € 57,315
31–60 m² 3 apartmens
Developer: Tower Group

The 40-story multifunctional complex "PANORAMA" is located in the Black Sea.

 

The complex includes a series of facilities for various purposes, from leisure to entertainment and professional rooms that are ideal for any occasion.

  • 5-star hotel
  • Apartments in a modern style
  • The project was delivered in fully furnished, renovated and fully equipped
  • appliances and essential items
  • Business Hall
  • Outdoor pool, spa and gym
  • Restaurants and bars, including the amazing Sky Bar, a rooftop bar located on the 40th floor
  • Underground and underground parking spaces
  • Casinos and other entertainment centers
  • Commercial premises

The complex is connected by trails with a three-level pier with bars and restaurants.

PANORAMA: start creating the future today.
Residential quarter White Square Shartava
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 63,982
62–195 m² 8 apartments
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Flatiko LLC

The Shartava complex is a new development project from White Square located on Shartava Street in the Saburtalo district of Tbilisi. The project offers a prime location, perfect for those who want to live an active lifestyle or for those looking for an investment or rental opportunity. Construction of the complex has already begun, with an expected completion date of April 2024.

Realting.com
Go