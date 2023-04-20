  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Family Club

Gonio, Georgia
from € 87,519

About the complex

Wyndham Grand Residence FAMILY CLUB is a new premium complex from the European Village, being developed in the ecologically cleanest part of Batumi — a village called Gonio. This is the first-of-its-kind club-style complex in Georgia, being a part of a huge Wyndham Hotel & Resorts network. This luxurious family-friendly complex will offer 90 premium amenities for residents, tourists, and their children, making it an attractive investment opportunity with high guaranteed returns written in the contract and with a unique buyback option by the increased price after 3 years.

By being a part of the Wyndham network the investors can also count on guaranteed ROI written strictly in the contract. By being a part of a branded hotel, it has an advantage over any other hotel complexes by having higher occupancy rates, which makes the investment in this kind of complex very competitive in the region. Investors can also count on a buyback option after 3 years. Contact us for more information!

Gonio, Georgia

Residential complex Diplomatic Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 113,395
61–287 m² 16 apartments
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Geo Estate

The complex is located in the diplomatic district of Krtsanisi. On the territory of the complex, there are exquisite recreation areas with landscape design, as well as a children's playground. The complex has panoramic views of old Tbilisi, a well-maintained and planted courtyard, 24/7 security & concierge service, underground parking, as well a ventilated facade, aluminum doors & windows, energy-effective building materials, and KONE elevators.
Residence Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
Completion date: 2025
Developer: European Village

Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per year.

This is Georgia's first All Inclusive – resort under the elite brand Wyndham Grand Residences. Become a co-owner of the world elite hotel business!

We have gathered all the best in the hotel complex of Hotel City

  1. Created on the principle of « resort city » All Inclusive.
  2. Under the most elite brand of Wyndham Grand Residences, world hotel leader Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
  3. Managed by the world's leading hotel operator
  4. From a quality-leading construction according to Forbes developer European Village.
  5. In the elite area of Batumi – with the cleanest water area and ecology.
  6. With the most saturated elite infrastructure of 10,000 m ², consisting of 42 objects: SPA, restaurants, children's parks and even a helipad.
  7. The only offer, including projected income - 13% and guaranteed income - 5%, as well as return buyback at an increased price.
Residential complex Blox Krtsanisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 321,074
208 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2022
Developer: BLOX

Blox Krtsanisi project is located on the territory of the former Swiss Embassy. Krtsanisi is a diplomatic district, with number of embassies and other diplomatic institutions in the surrounding area, which allows us to create a safe, quiet and secure settlement.
50 million GEL has been invested in the project and it is fully aimed at creating an eco-friendly and cozy development.
Inside, there will be various entertainment or green spaces, a children's playground and a variety of sophisticated recreation areas with specific plants. The complex will be served by 24/7 security service and concierge. This BLOX project is fully designed to create peace, security and a cozy environment for the residents.

Realting.com
Go