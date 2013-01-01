  1. Realting.com
Gonio, Georgia
from € 72,949
About the complex

The Wyndham Grand Aqua is a high-quality asset that has been developed by European Village in Batumi with direct access to the beach, and is the first Hotel complex of an all-inclusive type in Georgia!
This project offers a range of luxurious amenities and services, including an aqua zone with seawater, a spa and massage room, a restaurant and café, a wine cellar and market, a gym, medical office and sanatorium services, a conference room, children’s animation, and a business center.
Branded residences are a popular trend in the rental property market because they are associated with well-known international hotel brands and offer high standards of quality and service. These factors contribute to the attractiveness of the Wyndham Grand Aqua and increase its occupancy rates, which makes the investment into this project even more promising!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 44.8
Price per m², € 3 141
Apartment price, € 140 695
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 100.8
Price per m², € 4 791
Apartment price, € 482 937
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 31.2 – 32.6
Price per m², € 823 – 2 338
Apartment price, € 25 677 – 75 462
New building location
Gonio, Georgia

Video Review of Apart-hotel Wyndham Grand Aqua

The new Roof Imedashvili project from Roof Development has a modern architecture that creates a high-quality residential complex. The project consists of 9 floors and is characterized by particularly good plans. The elevator, which is equipped with a UPS - system, offers the residents safe movement. The project has a courtyard, two-story parking and security systems. The highest quality building materials are used in the construction process, namely: Dark colored metal - Plastic - Window thermal insulation materials Metal railings on the balcony
