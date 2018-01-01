Residential complex Lisi Residence

Batumi, Georgia

from € 16,134

31–98 m² 3 apartmens

Completion date: 2021

White Lines – a modern, high-tech complex, its appearance continues the aesthetic traditions of classical architecture, located only 300 meters from the sea.

Two houses modern and thoughtful: with high ceilings, spacious parking, their own territory and a space for relaxation, decorate the tourist part of Batumi.

We have developed a completely new living space to meet the requirements of modern life and views.

You can become owners of a cozy studio apartment of 29.4 m2 with stunning views and a favorable location, shopping center, water park and a beautiful promenade.

It is worth noting in the project glazing, facade, insulation from Saint Gobain

In our complex you will find

Apartment in the White frame :

- Dry cement plaster on a new technology

- The wiring and weak currents

- Floor tightening

- All plumbing

- High quality metal doors, 3mm sheet iron are installed.

Comfortable Reception:

-Booking services -our company will help you rent your accommodation

- Concierge service

- Protection of the complex

- Maintenance and care of the residential complex

-Video observation

- Cleaning service

High quality elevator – high-speed, reliable and silent

概 The latest fire system in accordance with European standards

概 Internal 36 months - down payment 0%