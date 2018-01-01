  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Lisi Residence

Residential complex Lisi Residence

Tkhinvali, Georgia
from € 45,483
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Lisi Residence
1 / 12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Lisi Residence is an eco-friendly, secure complex of private houses and low-rise apartment blocks built on up to 23 000 m2 of land that meets all the modern lifestyle low-density development requirements and is located near the shores of Lisi Lake. The complex has a swimming pool, 24/7 security, sports playgrounds, and a kid's area. State of delivery of the apartment — renovation/turnkey. Total area — 52.65 m2. Living area — 46 m2. Balcony area — 6.65 m2. 0% installment plan from the developer for 1 year. Initial payment — from 30%.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 35.4 – 53.9
Price per m², € 1 278 – 1 286
Apartment price, € 45 483 – 68 914
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 39.0
Price per m², € 1 167
Apartment price, € 45 483
New building location
Tkhinvali, Georgia
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 23 000 m
Transport stop 400 m
Underground 2 500 m
Kindergarten 3 000 m
School 1 700 m
Shopping center 3 500 m
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Gumbati in Alley
Batumi, Georgia
from € 13,642
Residential complex Blox Avlabari
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 79,306
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Kvariati, Georgia
from € 22,873
Apart - hotel PANORAMA
Batumi, Georgia
from € 57,525
Residential complex Saburtalo Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 64,208
You are viewing
Residential complex Lisi Residence
Tkhinvali, Georgia
from € 45,483
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from € 255,665
80–125 m² 6 apartments
Developer: Geo Estate

Porta Tower is a 43rd-storey premium residential complex located in the heart of old Batumi. The infrastructure of the complex includes a swimming pool, fitness center, casino, and restaurants. The complex is equipped with two-level underground parking, VRV central air conditioning system, and a fire safety system.
Residence Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
Completion date: 2025
Developer: European Village

Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per year.

This is Georgia's first All Inclusive – resort under the elite brand Wyndham Grand Residences. Become a co-owner of the world elite hotel business!

We have gathered all the best in the hotel complex of Hotel City

  1. Created on the principle of « resort city » All Inclusive.
  2. Under the most elite brand of Wyndham Grand Residences, world hotel leader Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
  3. Managed by the world's leading hotel operator
  4. From a quality-leading construction according to Forbes developer European Village.
  5. In the elite area of Batumi – with the cleanest water area and ecology.
  6. With the most saturated elite infrastructure of 10,000 m ², consisting of 42 objects: SPA, restaurants, children's parks and even a helipad.
  7. The only offer, including projected income - 13% and guaranteed income - 5%, as well as return buyback at an increased price.
Apartment building White Line
Batumi, Georgia
from € 16,134
31–98 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2021
Developer: DS GROUP

White Lines – a modern, high-tech complex, its appearance continues the aesthetic traditions of classical architecture, located only 300 meters from the sea.

Two houses modern and thoughtful: with high ceilings, spacious parking, their own territory and a space for relaxation, decorate the tourist part of Batumi.

We have developed a completely new living space to meet the requirements of modern life and views.

You can become owners of a cozy studio apartment of 29.4 m2 with stunning views and a favorable location, shopping center, water park and a beautiful promenade.

It is worth noting in the project glazing, facade, insulation from Saint Gobain

In our complex you will find

Apartment in the White frame :

- Dry cement plaster on a new technology

- The wiring and weak currents

- Floor tightening

- All plumbing

- High quality metal doors, 3mm sheet iron are installed.

Comfortable Reception:

-Booking services -our company will help you rent your accommodation

- Concierge service

- Protection of the complex

- Maintenance and care of the residential complex

-Video observation

- Cleaning service

High quality elevator – high-speed, reliable and silent

概 The latest fire system in accordance with European standards

概 Internal 36 months - down payment 0%

Realting.com
Go