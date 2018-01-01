Residential complex Lisi Residence
Tkhinvali, Georgia
from € 45,483
About the complex
Lisi Residence is an eco-friendly, secure complex of private houses and low-rise apartment blocks built on up to 23 000 m2 of land that meets all the modern lifestyle low-density development requirements and is located near the shores of Lisi Lake. The complex has a swimming pool, 24/7 security, sports playgrounds, and a kid's area. State of delivery of the apartment — renovation/turnkey. Total area — 52.65 m2. Living area — 46 m2. Balcony area — 6.65 m2. 0% installment plan from the developer for 1 year. Initial payment — from 30%.
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 35.4 – 53.9
Price per m², € 1 278 – 1 286
Apartment price, € 45 483 – 68 914
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 39.0
Price per m², € 1 167
Apartment price, € 45 483
|The airport
|23 000 m
|Transport stop
|400 m
|Underground
|2 500 m
|Kindergarten
|3 000 m
|School
|1 700 m
|Shopping center
|3 500 m
