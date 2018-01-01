Residential complex Luxor Residence

Chakvi, Georgia

from € 60,563

35–107 m² 12 apartments

Completion date: 2021

A unique resort located on 100,000 m2 area in an ecologically clean subtropical zone, on the Black Sea coastline, only 9 km from the city of Batumi. The complex combines the Dreamland Oasis hotel, private apartments and more than 50 objects of its own infrastructure.

1 bedroom apartments are ideal for a cozy and comfortable long-term vacation of a small family.

There are doors in the living room and bedroom that will lead you to the terrace equipped with garden furniture and which offers excellent panoramic views of the sea, mountains or the luxurious territory of the complex.

The apartments are decorated in a European style, furnished with modern furniture and equipped with the necessary equipment and accessories.