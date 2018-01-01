  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Residential complex Luxor Residence

Residential complex Luxor Residence

Batumi, Georgia
from € 67,021
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Luxor Residence
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residential complex Luxor Residence has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor swimming pool, indoor swimming pool, casino, SPA, fitness, beauty salon, supermarket 24/7, pharmacy, restaurants, cafés, fast food outlets, sports grounds, entertainment & pleasure zones, and free parking.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 55.8
Price per m², € 1 735
Apartment price, € 96 806
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 74.8
Price per m², € 1 735
Apartment price, € 129 768
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 118.3 – 121.4
Price per m², € 2 009
Apartment price, € 237 641 – 243 868
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 36.7
Price per m², € 1 826
Apartment price, € 67 021
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 2 500 m
Shopping center 400 m
Sea 200 m
Transport stop 200 m
Shop 100 m
School 100 m
Similar complexes
Apartment building Blox Nutsubidze
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 52,594
Residential complex Blox Krtsanisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 322,247
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Chakvi, Georgia
from € 60,563
Residential complex Blox Avlabari
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 79,306
Residential complex Diplomatic Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 113,809
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxor Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 67,021
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Lisi Residence
Tkhinvali, Georgia
from € 45,483
35–54 m² 7 apartments
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Geo Estate

Lisi Residence is an eco-friendly, secure complex of private houses and low-rise apartment blocks built on up to 23 000 m2 of land that meets all the modern lifestyle low-density development requirements and is located near the shores of Lisi Lake. The complex has a swimming pool, 24/7 security, sports playgrounds, and a kid's area. State of delivery of the apartment — renovation/turnkey. Total area — 52.65 m2. Living area — 46 m2. Balcony area — 6.65 m2. 0% installment plan from the developer for 1 year. Initial payment — from 30%.
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Chakvi, Georgia
from € 60,563
35–107 m² 12 apartments
Completion date: 2021

A unique resort located on 100,000 m2 area in an ecologically clean subtropical zone, on the Black Sea coastline, only 9 km from the city of Batumi. The complex combines the Dreamland Oasis hotel, private apartments and more than 50 objects of its own infrastructure.

1 bedroom apartments are ideal for a cozy and comfortable long-term vacation of a small family.

There are doors in the living room and bedroom that will lead you to the terrace equipped with garden furniture and which offers excellent panoramic views of the sea, mountains or the luxurious territory of the complex.

The apartments are decorated in a European style, furnished with modern furniture and equipped with the necessary equipment and accessories.
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from € 255,665
80–125 m² 6 apartments
Developer: Geo Estate

Porta Tower is a 43rd-storey premium residential complex located in the heart of old Batumi. The infrastructure of the complex includes a swimming pool, fitness center, casino, and restaurants. The complex is equipped with two-level underground parking, VRV central air conditioning system, and a fire safety system.

Realting.com
Go