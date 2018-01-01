Residential complex Luxor Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 67,021
1 / 4
About the complex
The residential complex Luxor Residence has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor swimming pool, indoor swimming pool, casino, SPA, fitness, beauty salon, supermarket 24/7, pharmacy, restaurants, cafés, fast food outlets, sports grounds, entertainment & pleasure zones, and free parking.
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 55.8
Price per m², € 1 735
Apartment price, € 96 806
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 74.8
Price per m², € 1 735
Apartment price, € 129 768
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 118.3 – 121.4
Price per m², € 2 009
Apartment price, € 237 641 – 243 868
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 36.7
Price per m², € 1 826
Apartment price, € 67 021
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Infrastructure nearby
|The airport
|2 500 m
|Shopping center
|400 m
|Sea
|200 m
|Transport stop
|200 m
|Shop
|100 m
|School
|100 m
Seller agent
Languages: English, Русский
Georgia
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes