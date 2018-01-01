  1. Realting.com
Batumi, Georgia
from € 41,774
Residential complex Oval in Batumi
About the complex

A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an apartment near the sea with beautiful mountain views become a reality! The OVAL residential complex is designed by one of the country’s most experienced architectural firms, to meet modern requirements for a harmonious combination of urban space and a human-oriented living environment.

Situated in a prime location of Batumi, at 9 Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, being exactly in the heart of the city’s most prestigious neighborhood, the Alley of Heroes. The OVAL is just steps away from the Black Sea, the stadium, the Black Sea mall, and dancing fountains. Living in this complex means experiencing new emotions, impressions, and a whole new level of lifestyle every day due to its developer infrastructure, which will include restaurants, cafes, an open pool, a fitness center, cinema, and an entertainment center, providing endless opportunities for relaxation and enjoyment.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 35.1 – 61.4
Price per m², € 1 370 – 1 552
Apartment price, € 48 074 – 95 308
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 31.0
Price per m², € 1 370
Apartment price, € 42 459
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
