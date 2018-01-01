  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v Abu-Dabi

Residential complex Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v Abu-Dabi

Gonio, Georgia
from € 96,294
Residential complex Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v Abu-Dabi
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Perla 3 from Reportage Properties is a new residential complex on the island of Yas in Abu Dhabi, which offers studios, apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and townhouses with 4 bedrooms. This is one of the most impressive projects, offering many first-class services and amenities that combine create an amazing infrastructure.

Due to its location, the residents of the complex will have better access to places of recreation and entertainment.

Features and amenities:
- The gym;
- Landscaping garden;
- Children's playground;
- Swimming pool;
- Covered parking;
- BBQ area;
- Playground;
- Recreation areas;
- Parking.

Economic attractiveness:

- Commission 0%;
- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;
- Return on investment from 7%;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- Safe deal.

Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

New building location
Gonio, Georgia
