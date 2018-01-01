Residential complex Cube in Batumi

Batumi, Georgia

from € 44,143

29–63 m² 3 apartmens

Completion date: 2023

The Calligraphy Towers is a multi-storey premium new complex that is perfect for business, leisure, investment, and permanent residence.

Where is the complex located?

The Calligraphy Towers in Batumi are being built near the New Boulevard along Zhiuli Shartava Street. It is only a five-minute walk from the coast, Lake Ardagani, and the Dancing Fountains. The Batumi Sea Port and the lower station of the Argo cable car are 2.5 km away.

What's around?

Residents and guests have access to all the necessary infrastructure near the complex- bank branches, various shops, convenience stores, a Carrefour hypermarket, a business center, fast food establishments, cafes and restaurants, a bakery, and a pharmacy.

Within half a kilometer from the new building, you can find the Dynamo Stadium, Referral Hospital, Republican Hospital, a dental clinic, and a medical center. One kilometer away are Batumi International University Hospital and BAU University.

Within 1.5 km from the complex are the 6 May Park, the Batumi Aquarium, the dolphinarium, the summer cinema, the Shota Rustaveli Batumi State University and the Maritime School.

How to get around?

The nearest bus stop can be reached within two minutes. Buses No. 7 and No. 11 and several shuttle buses run near the new building. The Old Bus Station is 2.8 km while the Batumi Metro Bus Terminal is 4.6 km from the complex. The Batumi Central bus station and the Batumi-Passenger railway station are six kilometers away. Chorokh International Airport is a nine-minute drive from the complex.

What are the project features?

The Calligraphy Towers consist of three buildings with a height of 35 to 45 floors that are joined by a three-level platform. The new building is the embodiment of exquisite solutions in modern architecture and design. Representatives of “Grand Construction & Engineering Company”, as well as other international companies, are working on the project.

High structural strength is provided by a monolithic foundation and a reinforced concrete monolithic frame. The external walls of the new building are insulated with a durable heat insulator. The ventilated facade is carried out by a company with many years of experience - SPS GROUP.

All utilities are connected to the central city networks. The skyscrapers have the following installed:

Silent high-speed passenger and freight elevators

Fire alarm

Intercom

Modern engineering systems and technological equipment

Lobby with reception area.

Decoration of the entrance groups and common areas

What is on the territory?

On the three-story platform is everything necessary to live work and play:

Piano & Lounge Bar, where you can listen to live music

Calligraph Cinema

Conference hall

Meeting Room

Co-working area

Restaurants offering local, Asian and European cuisine

Entertainment center for children

The complex will also have a recreation area, a mini-field for football and other sports, a leisure park, a tennis court, and a SPA center. The Diamond Sky Area bar is located on the 40th floor. There are outdoor and indoor swimming pools, and a development center for children “Global International School”.

There is a depot for bicycles as well as other storage facilities. Owners and guests of the Calligraphy Towers can leave their cars in the spacious underground parking.

The territory is completed with wide pedestrian paths, driveways, and streetlights. CCTV cameras are installed throughout the complex and across the territory and will be monitored by the security service.

What kind of apartments are available?

The available apartments come in one- or two-bedroom layouts. There are also studios available with an area of ​​29 square meters. The ceiling height is 2.8 meters.

The price includes white frame finish with metal-plastic window frames and energy-saving double-glazed glass. The Smart Home system allows residents to monitor and adjust all the parameters in the apartment.

Apartments can be bought remotely, which allows interested buyers to save time and money. Future property owners can rent their apartments out and receive a guaranteed income of 8% by signing an agreement with the management company.

On the pages of the official website or at the sales office, you can find more information regarding payment plans, the schedule of the construction work, the management contract as well as the required permits.

Who is the developer?

The Calligraphy Towers is a project of real estate development company Grand Maison, the largest investment and construction holding in Georgia. The organization operates in the Batumi area.