Villiers-sur-Marne, France

from €492,000

The complex consists of two buildings with lush green gardens and a patio for relaxation. The residence offers a wide range of apartments: from studios to 4-room apartments. Almost all apartments have a balcony, terrace or private garden. There is parking in the basement and a storage room for bicycles on the ground floor. Facilities and equipment in the house Reinforced door with A2P class lock Access control with digital code, Vigik and videophone Bathrooms and showers are equipped with a vanity, mirror and illuminated wall lamp Wall hung toilet JACOB DELAFON or similar Insulating double glazing Windows with electric or aluminum shutters Parquet in different colors to choose from in the living rooms Built-in wardrobe Location and nearby infrastructure Just 12 km from Porte de Bercy, well served by the A4 motorway, several bus lines, as well as the future metro line 15, Villiers-sur-Marne is in the heart of the developing Île-de-France region. Schools, grocery stores and local services, cultural attractions, numerous sports facilities and almost 18 hectares of green space make Villiers-sur-Marne a great place to live. Just a 6-minute walk from the residence there is a covered market in the city center, as well as everything you need: a bakery, medical services, a butcher shop, a grocery store, a hairdresser, a bank, a restaurant. Primary school at 120 meters Bus stop at 200 meters Kindergarten at 250 meters Bakery at 300 meters Nursery at 300 meters Covered market at 500 meters Railway station at 750 meters