New buildings for sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

Residential complex New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€289,000
The cozy complex with modern and elegant architecture includes 16 luxury apartments, which have from 2 to 4 rooms and magnificent outdoor spaces - terraces and private gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in a quiet residential area of the Caucade. You can easily walk to the kindergarten and school, which are located opposite the residence, as well as the college and local shops. Just 300 meters away there is the AnimaNice sports and cultural center, which offers a variety of activities such as tennis, dancing, gym, yoga and painting. Within a few minutes you can also reach secondary schools, sports complexes, the Nikaia concert hall, the Allianz Riviera stadium and the Lingostiere multiplex cinema. Located close to tram lines 2 and 3, the A8 motorway and Nice International Airport, the complex offers optimal accessibility in all directions.
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€300,000
The new luxury residence showcases high-quality modern architecture, in which green spaces take pride of place. The gardens around make it an exceptional place to live in the heart of the city. The complex offers 25 apartments with 2-4 rooms and parking spaces. Premium interior solutions have been carefully created to provide comfort and tranquility throughout the year. Enjoy unobstructed views from the spacious terrace of the last rays of the sun in the heart of the city. Features of the flats Patio windows and doors with double insulated glazing and exterior roller shutters Electric shutters Tile 60x60 cm with a variety of colors Built-in wardrobes Smooth wall and ceiling paint Anti-burglary entrance doors with three-point lock A2P1* Bathroom with modern washbasin, light strip mirror, towel rack, designer faucets and shower tray with screen Video surveillance system at the entrance and in the parking lot Location and nearby infrastructure With 7 km of beaches and the famous Promenade des Anglais, Nice is rich in history and culture. The City of Angels invites you to its typical streets, squares, markets, ports, beaches and green parks. The capital of the Riviera, filled with numerous events, annually hosts about 2000 cultural, festive or sporting events that are not to be missed. From the Riquier area, you can quickly reach (less than 500 meters) to any public transport - a choice of tram, bus or train. From here you only need to take a few steps to stroll along the promenade or the port, discover the beautiful shops, sit on the terrace of an elegant restaurant, sunbath or go to Corsica or Sardinia.
Residential complex New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€370,000
In keeping with the art deco architecture of the area, the facades of the building are distinguished by an elegant and emblematic design. Traditional wrought iron balconies support the desire for transparency. Its elegance is accentuated by noble materials such as polished stone and frosted glass. Delivery - second quarter of 2024. The price of the proposed apartments already includes a parking space for 21-22 thousand euros. You can additionally purchase a parking space for 38 thousand euros. From the windows you can see the sea and the park. The natural light, so typical of Nice, permeates all rooms and in particular the living rooms with open kitchens, where it gives a festive atmosphere and more space. Facilities and equipment in the house Lobby decorated by an interior designer Secure access controlled by smartphone or tablet and Vigik badge Automatic lighting of common areas with presence sensors Glazed porcelain tiles 45x45 cm Smooth painting of walls and ceilings in all rooms The bathrooms are equipped with a vanity with a mirror and a light strip, a towel dryer and tiled walls Aluminum windows with insulating and double glazing SMARTHAB system (or equivalent), ACCESS package with mobile app control (Android, iOs) Heating and electric roller shutters control Presence, room temperature, stairwell door closing, smoke detection controlled via mobile app connection Location and nearby infrastructure In the Riquier district, near the port of Nice, next to the square with cafes and restaurants, 10 minutes walk from the beach. Schools, universities, sports and cultural events are nearby. Close to Delfino Boulevard, lined with trees and full of small shops, just a few minutes from the famous Peng Square.
Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
from
€259,000
The new residence offers from studios to four-room apartments. In the courtyard of the residence, a garden for residents will be made, consisting of olive trees, lindens, lemon and orange trees. Basement parking with remote control door. Bicycle rooms are guarded on the ground and basement floors. Elevators serve all floors and parking. On the ground floor, residents will have a choice of shops. Facilities and equipment in the house Walls and ceilings of all rooms are painted with smooth white paint The floors of all rooms are covered with glazed porcelain tiles Bathrooms and shower rooms are tiled, equipped with a heated towel rail and a washbasin, a mirror with lighting Double glazing on all windows Roller shutters are motorized in living rooms Hot water is produced by a heat pump Individual heating with convectors Lobby access controlled by digital code, videophone and Vigik badge Entrance doors are equipped with A2P security locks Location and nearby infrastructure 30 m from the bus stop — 8 routes serving the city center, railway station, beaches, port, shopping center, college, high schools 1 km from the future tram stop, opening scheduled for 2026 1 km from the railway station of national and international lines 500 m from the future cable car project connecting the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var with the Nice Méridia area 3 minutes to the A8 motorway towards Cannes and Monaco 8 minutes by car from Nice Cote d'Azur Airport
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
from
€265,000
Modern residential complex surrounded by greenery with an elevator and underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house CCTV Large format floor tiles 60x60 cm Smooth paint Double glazed windows Electric roller shutters Individual electric heating Thermodynamic hot water tank Bathroom with wall tiles, washbasin and heated towel rail Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in the heart of the lively Carnoles area, close to restaurants, shops, city services and entertainment, all the benefits of city life in a peaceful environment.
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€249,000
The residential complex consists of 2 small buildings, which include a total of 21 apartments. Between the buildings there is a green area for residents. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in the Saint-Jean-d'Angely area, from where on foot or by transport you can reach the center of Nice in a few minutes. Nearby there are schools, university campus, shops, cafes. There is a tram stop 50 meters away. In 10 minutes you can reach the main highway A8, and in 15 minutes you can reach the beach.
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€355,000
With a red ocher façade, reminiscent of the iconic Place Massena, the complex has a local flavor and a reminder of the extent to which the project is closely connected with the spirit of the area and the history of the city. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms offer beautiful layouts and unobstructed views of the hills of the city, the square and the beautiful building of the old station. All apartments with beautiful terraces that expand your interior, allowing light to enter. 4 apartments have huge rooftop terraces. Delivery is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2025. The largest and most reliable developers of the Bank of France. Facilities and equipment in the house large format tiles 60 x 60 cm the bathroom is equipped with a cabinet, a mirror with lighting, heated towel rail and very flat shower tray electric roller shutters in living rooms + centralized control storage space for bicycles and prams advanced equipment for electric vehicle double glazing for good heat and sound insulation color videophone high-quality Internet infrastructure with the installation of sockets in the living room and bedrooms mailboxes and digital concierge service smart home system: central heating control with smart thermostat, electric shutter control (optional), intrusion detector (optional) 3-month support in setting up all equipment 2 year warranty on equipment pre-installed in your home Infrastructure It is located on the square of the old station, where now there is a food court instead, there are cafes, restaurants, a supermarket, a market nearby. Location and nearby infrastructure Bordered by the famous Bay of the Angels and its 7 km of uninterrupted beach, the capital of the French Riviera has natural beauty. People visit it from all over the world thanks to the airport, which serves 102 destinations in 41 countries. Elegant and popular, Nice is a vibrant city where art and culture are prominent, as evidenced by the famous Nice Jazz Festival and Carnival. Libe, as the people of Nice like to call it, is a historic, authentic and lively area that was best known for its wonderful open-air market until the early 2000s. In 2012, a real metamorphosis took place with the reconstruction of the Gare du Sud station, identical to its first project in 1892.
Residential complex New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€310,000
The complex has a room for strollers and bicycles, as well as two-level underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house The bathroom is equipped with an electric towel rail, vanity, mirror and LED lamp Faience sanitary ware, hanging toilet Motorized roller shutters with switch control Individual electric heating with programmable thermostat Digital code and videophone with color screen Location and nearby infrastructure In the heart of the Riquier district, highly regarded for its elegant shops, shady squares and typical Nice architecture. Schools, shops, sports and cultural facilities within 500 meters. Port of Nice 2 km, motorway A8 4 km, international airport Nice-Côte d'Azur 9 km, French-Italian border 33 km. 4 minutes walk from the train station Nice Riquier 6 minutes walk from tram line L1 11 minute bike ride from the fish market in Place Saint-Francois
Residential complex New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€277,000
In the amazingly beautiful city of Nice, just 3 km from its picturesque center and beautiful beaches, there is an exclusive residential complex, which occupies a privileged position in a quiet and cozy area. Enjoy the magnificent view of the historic city center from the windows of your new home! The complex offers its residents comfortable living conditions with amenities. Guarded residence with elevator, videophone and gates, underground parking and garden. This is a place where you can feel at home, enjoying sunny days and calm evenings surrounded by beautiful nature and cozy streets. Location and nearby infrastructure Nestled between the sea and the mountains, Nice offers all kinds of entertainment: many beaches are open to lovers of swimming and water sports, several ski resorts in the Southern Alps are less than 1 hour and 30 minutes away by transport, and Italy is 30 kilometers away. Nice is also a city of art and culture: after Paris, it is the city with the most museums. The advantage of this project is its proximity to all amenities such as local shops, bakery, restaurants and pharmacy which are just a few steps away from your doorstep. And if you need a large supermarket, then it is only 1 km from the house. In addition, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges are located around the complex, which makes it ideal for families with children. Bus lines 07/08/18/19/35/88/CE nearby Nice Saint-Roch train station 4 minutes (950 m) Nice Cote d'Azur Airport 17 minutes (10 km)
Residential complex First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€1,60M
After a busy day in the heart of lively Nice, this residence is the place to be as it offers a holiday feeling all year round. Cypress, olive and citrus trees in the garden-belvedere shade the pedestrian paths that criss cross the residence’s vast park. The promenade overlooking the terraces opens onto the breathtaking landscape and the sea, while the pleasant southern life flourishes around the swimming pool, the playground and the outdoor rotunda. Spacious and refined, the flats range from 2 to 5 rooms, most of which have a dual orientation, and are always extended by a large, private outdoor space. The high ceilings and large bay windows let the natural light in but without excess, thanks to a high-performance shading system. On the top floor, the exceptional flats have huge panoramic terraces offering unobstructed sea views. Facilities and equipment in the house Soundproofing screed (covering) Large format tiles 60x60 cm Reversible ducted air conditioning Floor tiles and earthenware tiles at frame height in the bathrooms and shower rooms Vanity unit with mirror and LED light fitting in the bathrooms and shower rooms Towel dryer and shower screen Fitted cupboards Sliding exterior joinery in lacquered aluminium Motorised roller shutters Glass railings Home automation pre-equipment Landing doors fitted with A2P locks Videophone and Vigik access control Location and nearby infrastructure Fabron is a green and affluent residential hill to the west of Nice, overlooking the Baie des Anges (Angels’ Bay) and prized for its sea views and tranquillity. This «dolce vita» is now complemented by the first-class urban infrastructures of the neighbouring Eco-Vallée, making the district a showcase for the metropolis. The area is convenient for daily life with the proximity of the La Lanterne school and the small shopping centre «La Pignata village» with its bakery, pharmacy and restaurant. For moments of relaxation, you can easily access the Promenade des Anglais with its bicycle / running lane as well as its famous beaches. At the foot of the hill, in the area of the Var plain, also accessible by tramway lines 2 and 3, amenities and facilities are less than 10 minutes* away by car: a secondary school, a high school and a university as well as the Nice Valley shopping centre, Nikaïa theatre, Allianz Riviera stadium, etc.
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€314,000
The complex combines all the comforts of modernity with the classical elegance of architecture that respects the heritage of the city. The building offers 29 apartments ranging from studios to 3 bedrooms. Direct access to the residence's private underground car park is located next to Rue Voltaire. Facilities and equipment in the house Secure access via videophone and digital code Reversible climate control Wooden windows High quality tiles in the living room, parquet or tiles on your choice in the bedrooms Bedrooms with fitted wardrobes Bathtub/shower room with shower/tub screen and full length tiles Towel dryer and hanging toilet Location and nearby infrastructure A stone's throw from Place Massena and tram line 1, walking distance from the Promenade des Anglais, the beaches and the old town of Nice. Galeries Lafayette Nice Masséna - 200 m Centre commercial Nice Étoile - 300 m Place Masséna - 350 m Promenade des Anglais - 700 m Plage - 800 m Marché aux fleurs - 800 m
Residential complex New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€182,500
In this unique complex residents will be able to enjoy an exceptional and high quality living environment, in particular a large green patio, terraces, shops, restaurants. Apartments will be delivered fully furnished and equipped. Students will be able to enjoy useful services in everyday life: laundry, gym, cafeteria. Facilities and equipment in the house In bathroom: Full length wall tiles in the bathroom Ceramic washbasin and low cabinet Wall mirror and LED lamp Shower tray 80x100 cm Towel dryer In the kitchen: Worktop, sink and cabinet Tall cabinet with LED strip 2 ceramic burners Wall tiles Kitchen hood Fridge In the living room: PVC flooring and matching skirting boards Insulating double glazing Lacquered steel radiator Cabinets Entrance door with 3-point lock Smartphone access control Adjustable sun shields Advantages The property is perfect for renting out, especially for students. More than 45,000 students study in Nice, almost 15% of which come from abroad, and 28,000 study at the University of the Côte d'Azur. An exemplary city of tomorrow, it combines all aspects of a balanced life: live, learn, have fun. Location and nearby infrastructure 4 minutes by car from major motorways: A8 and RM 6202 10 minutes by tram from Nice Cote d'Azur International Airport
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, France
from
€289,000
The residential complex consists of three buildings with a landscaped Mediterranean garden between them. The complex includes apartments from 2 to 5 rooms of various layouts. The apartments offer modern comfort, combining functionality and sophistication. All living rooms and bedrooms have direct access to the balcony. Large bay windows in the main rooms provide plenty of light throughout the day. Facilities and equipment in the house Access to basement garages via individual remote control Secure access control system with video intercom Bike storage with electrical outlets Heating and air cooling with a heat pump In all rooms the floors are laid with porcelain tiles 60x60 cm Smooth paint in all rooms Electric roller shutters in living rooms Bathrooms are equipped with a heated towel rail, dressing table, illuminated mirror Wall hung toilets Wardrobes with sliding doors Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in a privileged location, a few minutes from the prestigious Croisette. In the south there are 5 km of sandy beaches and a developed promenade overlooking the Lérins Islands, in the north - the La Croix des Gardes natural park, in the west - the Esterel massif. Kindergartens and schools are less than 500 meters away, and universities can be reached in 5 minutes by bike. For shopping, you can easily reach the Tourrades and Canardière shopping centers, where you can find a rare variety of brands. 50 m from bus stop lines 2, 11 and N2 to Tourrades shopping centers and beaches 6 minutes from the A8 motorway 4 minutes from the train station to Cannes, Nice-Ville, Monaco 30 minutes by car from Nice-Côte d'Azur International Airport
Residential complex First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur, France
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
from
€450,000
A residential complex of 16 apartments, ranging from studios to five-room duplex apartments. The courtyard facade is decorated with wide terraces with glass fences that rise above the abundance of vegetation. The preserved historical facade of the complex, decorated with two shops, is the connecting element. Thus, the harmony of the quarter is maintained. The restored facade is additionally decorated with new travertine trim, giving it a more contemporary appearance. The price of the apartments includes a parking space. Features of the flats The apartments have a sufficient number of rooms for day and night time, which allows you to ensure the privacy of each guest. Starting from two-bedroom apartments, the master suite has its own bathroom. Smart layout optimizes sunlight penetration, achieved by adding two or three windows and up to four outdoor areas, such as a loggia, balcony or terrace, in each apartment. Most of the main bedrooms have direct access to the outdoor space. Facilities and equipment in the house Automatic doors equipped with A2P locks Intercom and access control provided by the Vigik system Secure underground parking Bicycle storage facilities Ceilings are almost 3.5 m Parquet or solid boards in dry rooms Interior doors 2.14 m high Inverter air conditioners Top quality tiles and porcelain floors in bathtubs and showers Washbasins with mirrors, equipped with LEDs Heated towel rail and shower tray Wardrobes Automatic roller blinds Home automation system Location and nearby infrastructure A stone's throw from the residence, in the shade of spreading plane trees, is Place Marinoni, decorated with a bandstand; this place is considered the beating heart of Beaulieu-sur-Mer. Every year, this square hosts Italian markets with local products and hosts numerous musical evenings. The wide and narrow streets are lined with luxury shops, terraces of cafes and restaurants. Everything is within walking distance: nursery, school, parks and gardens, beaches. Several bus routes pass through the city: No. 607 and 608, which go to Nice, Monaco and Manton, as well as lines No. 81, 83 and 84, which go to the Promenade des Arts in Nice and to Riquier train station, the port Saint Jean, Baie de Fourmy and Eze Plateau de la Justis. 200 meters from Beaulieu-sur-Mer TER station, in the direction of Mandelieu, Cannes, Nice, Monaco and Ventimiglia. 20 minutes from the A8 highway. 15 minutes from Place Massena and Mowen Corniche. 25 minutes from the international airport of the Cote d'Azur. 20 minutes from the Monaco helipad.
