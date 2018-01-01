  1. Realting.com
  New residential complex 50 from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France

Alfortville, France
from
€575,000
About the complex

A small residence with 14 apartments is located in the commune of Alfortville in the southeast of Paris. The proximity of two rivers, the Marne and the Seine, allows residents to stroll along the quiet embankments. Architecture with clean and elegant lines. Panoramic windows, individual balconies and terraces. There are only 3 apartments left.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Alfortville town centre, 15 minutes walk away, with its regular cultural events and market. In the quarter there are large supermarkets, restaurants, bakeries and schools. Outdoor concert venue for family picnics. There are several bus stops within two minutes walk (lines 125, 325 and 103) to reach the center of Paris and various business districts. Metro stop (line 8) is an 8-minute walk away. The center of Paris can be reached by metro in 20 minutes.

Alfortville, France

Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France
Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France
Courbevoie, France
from
€1,55M
Agency: TRANIO
The new residential complex offers various types of apartments from studios to apartments with 6 rooms, duplexes and triplexes. It is possible to have a personal garden or a rooftop terrace. Residents have access to an indoor swimming pool, a gym and a parking. Features of the flats More comfort, safety and savings thanks to a connected and intelligent system Heating and air conditioning control with an individual fan coil unit Electric adjustable shutters in all rooms with remote control Marble stone on the floor in the halls A wide range of solid parquet floors for living rooms, bedrooms, hallways and corridors A wide range of tiles and faience for kitchens, bathrooms, showers and toilets Bathrooms and shower rooms are equipped with a dressing table, illuminated mirror, electric heated towel rail Wardrobes equipped according to the layout of the premises Sliding aluminum windows in living rooms Outdoor faucet and wall light in private gardens and most balconies and rooftops 5-point armored entry door Access control with digital code and videophone Parking access via license plate recognition and individual remote control CCTV in basements Infrastructure Within walking distance: church - 2 minutes supermarket - 6 minutes hospital - 6 minutes college - 7 minutes metro line 3 - 9 minutes metro line 1 - 15 minutes By transport: Paris Opera - 24 minutes Louvre Museum - 27 minutes Roissy Airport - 28 minutes Lyon railway station - 35 minutes Orly Airport - 40 minutes Location and nearby infrastructure Neuilly-sur-Seine — one of the most prestigious areas of Paris. To the west it is bordered by the River Seine, in the south by the Bois de Boulogne. The main street — Avenue Charles de Gaulle, is a continuation of the Champs Elysees. Neuilly-sur-Seine is a choice for families with children, as there are public or private schools and kindergartens, places for cultural events, exclusive sports clubs for playing polo or tennis, as well as riding schools.
New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€289,000
Agency: TRANIO
The cozy complex with modern and elegant architecture includes 16 luxury apartments, which have from 2 to 4 rooms and magnificent outdoor spaces - terraces and private gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in a quiet residential area of the Caucade. You can easily walk to the kindergarten and school, which are located opposite the residence, as well as the college and local shops. Just 300 meters away there is the AnimaNice sports and cultural center, which offers a variety of activities such as tennis, dancing, gym, yoga and painting. Within a few minutes you can also reach secondary schools, sports complexes, the Nikaia concert hall, the Allianz Riviera stadium and the Lingostiere multiplex cinema. Located close to tram lines 2 and 3, the A8 motorway and Nice International Airport, the complex offers optimal accessibility in all directions.
First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Courbevoie, France
from
€631,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex inside and out is made in the Victorian style. There is a beautiful park with a playground right next to it, and the yard is decorated with a central garden with a decorative fountain. Some apartments have a basement. It offers apartments ranging from studios to 6-room units. A shaded balcony, an open terrace or a private garden, which can be up to 65 m2, expand the apartments. There are facilities for storage, repair and maintenance of bicycles. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump provides hot water and underfloor heating/cooling has been installed Floors are covered with parquet or tiles Wardrobes in the hallway and bedrooms Bathroom or shower room tiled with elegant tiles Ceiling heights up to 2.70 m Double glazed windows, electric roller shutters with central control Entrance doors are equipped with a 5-point lock Videophone for visitors and Vigik badge for residents Location and nearby infrastructure The city of Puteaux, located on the left bank of the Seine, is one of the most sought-after suburbs of Paris. It borders cities such as Neuilly-sur-Seine, Nanterre, Suresnes and Courbevoie. Residents especially value Puteaux for its full range of services, many parks and excellent transport links. On foot you can reach the nursery in 1 minute, 15 minutes to sports facilities, 11 minutes to the market and nearby shops. By bike only 11 minutes from La Defense and 18 minutes from the Bois de Boulogne. Puteaux Town Hall can be reached in 11 minutes by bus. By tram 22 minutes to Saint Cloud National Park.
