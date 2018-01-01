New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France

  1. Realting.com
La Queue-en-Brie, France
€196,000
About the complex

The complex offers modern and ecological accommodation with plenty of light, balconies and private gardens. Units are available from studios to 4 bedroom apartments. For residents there is a parking lot and a common garden.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the small village of La Queue-en-Brie, 18 km southeast of Paris. The surrounding area has an exceptional natural wealth: about 20 parks, a nature reserve of 2550 hectares of forest, a network of rivers and canals. Marmuse Castle is also located in the vicinity. The commune has a well-developed infrastructure: there are bakeries, supermarkets, pharmacies, several stadiums and gymnasiums. Paris can be easily reached by car in 20 minutes.

Vibes Resort is deluxe tourist residence located within the naturist village of Cap d'Agde (France). It is a great opportunity to maximise the value of your assets, with projected returns ranging from 4 to 8% and the right to recover VAT*. This new luxury resort consists of private flats, a swimming pool and jacuzzis, a lounge bar and a restaurant situated on a roof-top terrace with spectacular sea views. A real incentive to letting go and indulging yourself against an azure screen. The residence's internal area is devoted to luxury and hedonism. Overlooking the naturist village, Port Ambonne and the Mediterranean, Vibes Resort's rooftop is a private island, a place where time passes in a refined way. Sip a cocktail in the pool, enjoy the Jacuzzi or the lounge bar, rest in the shade on the wide wooden beach surrounded by palm trees... and enjoy the mild southern atmosphere. Then, head to your private flats and indulge in the high level of comfort we like to share with you. Ranging from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom suites, the Vibes Resort apartments offer that little touch of exclusivity that makes them so irresistible. Decoration and design furniture, a cosy interior, generous volumes, secure private parking; it' s all about your well-being.     *Profitability is for information purposes only and subject to specific conditions. Rental under the parahotel regime includes at least three of the following services: breakfast, regular cleaning of the premises, laundry service, guest reception service. It entitles the owner to full recovery of the 20% VAT incurred on the asset's acquisition, subject to a renting commitment. As every investment, real estate ventures are at risk.
The cozy complex with modern and elegant architecture includes 16 luxury apartments, which have from 2 to 4 rooms and magnificent outdoor spaces - terraces and private gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in a quiet residential area of the Caucade. You can easily walk to the kindergarten and school, which are located opposite the residence, as well as the college and local shops. Just 300 meters away there is the AnimaNice sports and cultural center, which offers a variety of activities such as tennis, dancing, gym, yoga and painting. Within a few minutes you can also reach secondary schools, sports complexes, the Nikaia concert hall, the Allianz Riviera stadium and the Lingostiere multiplex cinema. Located close to tram lines 2 and 3, the A8 motorway and Nice International Airport, the complex offers optimal accessibility in all directions.
The neoclassical building is surrounded by a water channel around the perimeter. In the center of the residence there is a communal garden, crossed by paved paths, completely dedicated to pedestrians. Various types of apartments are available in the complex - from studios to 5 rooms. The spacious and bright interiors are designed with attention to detail. The apartments on the ground floor are hidden from view by private gardens with hedges. The apartments on the upper floors have spacious terraces. The price includes a place in the underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Oak laminated parquet glued to acoustic screed with 7 cm high skirting boards Enamelled porcelain stoneware tiles 45x45 cm for kitchens and wet rooms, matched skirting boards Wooden stair doors with massive internal protection Location and nearby infrastructure Le Plessis-Robinson, located 6 km from Paris, combines the urban landscape with the forest. The complex is a 4-minute walk from the city center and its amenities. Around the residence there are many places to relax. A sports park, a rugby club training centre, a swimming pool, a tennis club and a multifunctional sports ground are nearby. Mediatheque, cinema and arts center are within a 10-minute walk. The city has kindergartens, an elementary school, and a college. T6 tram stop is 500 m away. Bus stop of lines 290 and 395 at 220 m.
