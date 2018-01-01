New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nice, France

from €355,000

With a red ocher façade, reminiscent of the iconic Place Massena, the complex has a local flavor and a reminder of the extent to which the project is closely connected with the spirit of the area and the history of the city. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms offer beautiful layouts and unobstructed views of the hills of the city, the square and the beautiful building of the old station. All apartments with beautiful terraces that expand your interior, allowing light to enter. 4 apartments have huge rooftop terraces. Delivery is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2025. The largest and most reliable developers of the Bank of France. Facilities and equipment in the house large format tiles 60 x 60 cm the bathroom is equipped with a cabinet, a mirror with lighting, heated towel rail and very flat shower tray electric roller shutters in living rooms + centralized control storage space for bicycles and prams advanced equipment for electric vehicle double glazing for good heat and sound insulation color videophone high-quality Internet infrastructure with the installation of sockets in the living room and bedrooms mailboxes and digital concierge service smart home system: central heating control with smart thermostat, electric shutter control (optional), intrusion detector (optional) 3-month support in setting up all equipment 2 year warranty on equipment pre-installed in your home Infrastructure It is located on the square of the old station, where now there is a food court instead, there are cafes, restaurants, a supermarket, a market nearby. Location and nearby infrastructure Bordered by the famous Bay of the Angels and its 7 km of uninterrupted beach, the capital of the French Riviera has natural beauty. People visit it from all over the world thanks to the airport, which serves 102 destinations in 41 countries. Elegant and popular, Nice is a vibrant city where art and culture are prominent, as evidenced by the famous Nice Jazz Festival and Carnival. Libe, as the people of Nice like to call it, is a historic, authentic and lively area that was best known for its wonderful open-air market until the early 2000s. In 2012, a real metamorphosis took place with the reconstruction of the Gare du Sud station, identical to its first project in 1892.