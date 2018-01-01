  1. Realting.com
New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nice, France
from
€300,000
;
4
About the complex

The new luxury residence showcases high-quality modern architecture, in which green spaces take pride of place. The gardens around make it an exceptional place to live in the heart of the city. The complex offers 25 apartments with 2-4 rooms and parking spaces. Premium interior solutions have been carefully created to provide comfort and tranquility throughout the year. Enjoy unobstructed views from the spacious terrace of the last rays of the sun in the heart of the city.

Features of the flats
  • Patio windows and doors with double insulated glazing and exterior roller shutters
  • Electric shutters
  • Tile 60x60 cm with a variety of colors
  • Built-in wardrobes
  • Smooth wall and ceiling paint
  • Anti-burglary entrance doors with three-point lock A2P1*
  • Bathroom with modern washbasin, light strip mirror, towel rack, designer faucets and shower tray with screen
  • Video surveillance system at the entrance and in the parking lot
Location and nearby infrastructure

With 7 km of beaches and the famous Promenade des Anglais, Nice is rich in history and culture. The City of Angels invites you to its typical streets, squares, markets, ports, beaches and green parks. The capital of the Riviera, filled with numerous events, annually hosts about 2000 cultural, festive or sporting events that are not to be missed.

From the Riquier area, you can quickly reach (less than 500 meters) to any public transport - a choice of tram, bus or train. From here you only need to take a few steps to stroll along the promenade or the port, discover the beautiful shops, sit on the terrace of an elegant restaurant, sunbath or go to Corsica or Sardinia.

Nice, France

Similar complexes
Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
from
€259,000
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€249,000
Residential complex New residential complex 50 from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France
Alfortville, France
from
€575,000
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
from
€605,000
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€314,000
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France
La Queue-en-Brie, France
from
€196,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex offers modern and ecological accommodation with plenty of light, balconies and private gardens. Units are available from studios to 4 bedroom apartments. For residents there is a parking lot and a common garden. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in the small village of La Queue-en-Brie, 18 km southeast of Paris. The surrounding area has an exceptional natural wealth: about 20 parks, a nature reserve of 2550 hectares of forest, a network of rivers and canals. Marmuse Castle is also located in the vicinity. The commune has a well-developed infrastructure: there are bakeries, supermarkets, pharmacies, several stadiums and gymnasiums. Paris can be easily reached by car in 20 minutes.
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€314,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex combines all the comforts of modernity with the classical elegance of architecture that respects the heritage of the city. The building offers 29 apartments ranging from studios to 3 bedrooms. Direct access to the residence's private underground car park is located next to Rue Voltaire. Facilities and equipment in the house Secure access via videophone and digital code Reversible climate control Wooden windows High quality tiles in the living room, parquet or tiles on your choice in the bedrooms Bedrooms with fitted wardrobes Bathtub/shower room with shower/tub screen and full length tiles Towel dryer and hanging toilet Location and nearby infrastructure A stone's throw from Place Massena and tram line 1, walking distance from the Promenade des Anglais, the beaches and the old town of Nice. Galeries Lafayette Nice Masséna - 200 m Centre commercial Nice Étoile - 300 m Place Masséna - 350 m Promenade des Anglais - 700 m Plage - 800 m Marché aux fleurs - 800 m
Residential complex Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France
Courbevoie, France
from
€1,55M
Agency: TRANIO
The new residential complex offers various types of apartments from studios to apartments with 6 rooms, duplexes and triplexes. It is possible to have a personal garden or a rooftop terrace. Residents have access to an indoor swimming pool, a gym and a parking. Features of the flats More comfort, safety and savings thanks to a connected and intelligent system Heating and air conditioning control with an individual fan coil unit Electric adjustable shutters in all rooms with remote control Marble stone on the floor in the halls A wide range of solid parquet floors for living rooms, bedrooms, hallways and corridors A wide range of tiles and faience for kitchens, bathrooms, showers and toilets Bathrooms and shower rooms are equipped with a dressing table, illuminated mirror, electric heated towel rail Wardrobes equipped according to the layout of the premises Sliding aluminum windows in living rooms Outdoor faucet and wall light in private gardens and most balconies and rooftops 5-point armored entry door Access control with digital code and videophone Parking access via license plate recognition and individual remote control CCTV in basements Infrastructure Within walking distance: church - 2 minutes supermarket - 6 minutes hospital - 6 minutes college - 7 minutes metro line 3 - 9 minutes metro line 1 - 15 minutes By transport: Paris Opera - 24 minutes Louvre Museum - 27 minutes Roissy Airport - 28 minutes Lyon railway station - 35 minutes Orly Airport - 40 minutes Location and nearby infrastructure Neuilly-sur-Seine — one of the most prestigious areas of Paris. To the west it is bordered by the River Seine, in the south by the Bois de Boulogne. The main street — Avenue Charles de Gaulle, is a continuation of the Champs Elysees. Neuilly-sur-Seine is a choice for families with children, as there are public or private schools and kindergartens, places for cultural events, exclusive sports clubs for playing polo or tennis, as well as riding schools.
