New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

The new luxury residence showcases high-quality modern architecture, in which green spaces take pride of place. The gardens around make it an exceptional place to live in the heart of the city. The complex offers 25 apartments with 2-4 rooms and parking spaces. Premium interior solutions have been carefully created to provide comfort and tranquility throughout the year. Enjoy unobstructed views from the spacious terrace of the last rays of the sun in the heart of the city.

Patio windows and doors with double insulated glazing and exterior roller shutters

Electric shutters

Tile 60x60 cm with a variety of colors

Built-in wardrobes

Smooth wall and ceiling paint

Anti-burglary entrance doors with three-point lock A2P1*

Bathroom with modern washbasin, light strip mirror, towel rack, designer faucets and shower tray with screen

Video surveillance system at the entrance and in the parking lot

Features of the flatsLocation and nearby infrastructure

With 7 km of beaches and the famous Promenade des Anglais, Nice is rich in history and culture. The City of Angels invites you to its typical streets, squares, markets, ports, beaches and green parks. The capital of the Riviera, filled with numerous events, annually hosts about 2000 cultural, festive or sporting events that are not to be missed.

From the Riquier area, you can quickly reach (less than 500 meters) to any public transport - a choice of tram, bus or train. From here you only need to take a few steps to stroll along the promenade or the port, discover the beautiful shops, sit on the terrace of an elegant restaurant, sunbath or go to Corsica or Sardinia.