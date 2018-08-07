New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France

  1. Realting.com
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
from
€323,232
;
3
About the complex

The residence is made in a classic and elegant architectural style. There are only 8 apartments in the building served by two stairwells, there is an underground parking for 9 places, a room for bicycles and a room for household waste. This luxurious residence is adorned with a garden with trees and flowers creating a pleasant living environment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located close to Paris, Brie-sur-Marne offers a very privileged environment in a dynamic sector. Easy access to Orly and Roissy airports, even Disneyland Paris. Shops, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, sports, culture - everything is here.

The complex is located 500 m from the railway station and 700 m from the city center with all amenities. The banks of the Marne are less than 10 minutes' walk and the Coudray park is also a stone's throw away. Subway Line 15 is a 30-minute walk away.

Villiers-sur-Marne, France

Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex inside and out is made in the Victorian style. There is a beautiful park with a playground right next to it, and the yard is decorated with a central garden with a decorative fountain. Some apartments have a basement. It offers apartments ranging from studios to 6-room units. A shaded balcony, an open terrace or a private garden, which can be up to 65 m2, expand the apartments. There are facilities for storage, repair and maintenance of bicycles. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump provides hot water and underfloor heating/cooling has been installed Floors are covered with parquet or tiles Wardrobes in the hallway and bedrooms Bathroom or shower room tiled with elegant tiles Ceiling heights up to 2.70 m Double glazed windows, electric roller shutters with central control Entrance doors are equipped with a 5-point lock Videophone for visitors and Vigik badge for residents Location and nearby infrastructure The city of Puteaux, located on the left bank of the Seine, is one of the most sought-after suburbs of Paris. It borders cities such as Neuilly-sur-Seine, Nanterre, Suresnes and Courbevoie. Residents especially value Puteaux for its full range of services, many parks and excellent transport links. On foot you can reach the nursery in 1 minute, 15 minutes to sports facilities, 11 minutes to the market and nearby shops. By bike only 11 minutes from La Defense and 18 minutes from the Bois de Boulogne. Puteaux Town Hall can be reached in 11 minutes by bus. By tram 22 minutes to Saint Cloud National Park.
Agency: TRANIO
The new residence offers from studios to four-room apartments. In the courtyard of the residence, a garden for residents will be made, consisting of olive trees, lindens, lemon and orange trees. Basement parking with remote control door. Bicycle rooms are guarded on the ground and basement floors. Elevators serve all floors and parking. On the ground floor, residents will have a choice of shops. Facilities and equipment in the house Walls and ceilings of all rooms are painted with smooth white paint The floors of all rooms are covered with glazed porcelain tiles Bathrooms and shower rooms are tiled, equipped with a heated towel rail and a washbasin, a mirror with lighting Double glazing on all windows Roller shutters are motorized in living rooms Hot water is produced by a heat pump Individual heating with convectors Lobby access controlled by digital code, videophone and Vigik badge Entrance doors are equipped with A2P security locks Location and nearby infrastructure 30 m from the bus stop — 8 routes serving the city center, railway station, beaches, port, shopping center, college, high schools 1 km from the future tram stop, opening scheduled for 2026 1 km from the railway station of national and international lines 500 m from the future cable car project connecting the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var with the Nice Méridia area 3 minutes to the A8 motorway towards Cannes and Monaco 8 minutes by car from Nice Cote d'Azur Airport
Agency: TRANIO
In the amazingly beautiful city of Nice, just 3 km from its picturesque center and beautiful beaches, there is an exclusive residential complex, which occupies a privileged position in a quiet and cozy area. Enjoy the magnificent view of the historic city center from the windows of your new home! The complex offers its residents comfortable living conditions with amenities. Guarded residence with elevator, videophone and gates, underground parking and garden. This is a place where you can feel at home, enjoying sunny days and calm evenings surrounded by beautiful nature and cozy streets. Location and nearby infrastructure Nestled between the sea and the mountains, Nice offers all kinds of entertainment: many beaches are open to lovers of swimming and water sports, several ski resorts in the Southern Alps are less than 1 hour and 30 minutes away by transport, and Italy is 30 kilometers away. Nice is also a city of art and culture: after Paris, it is the city with the most museums. The advantage of this project is its proximity to all amenities such as local shops, bakery, restaurants and pharmacy which are just a few steps away from your doorstep. And if you need a large supermarket, then it is only 1 km from the house. In addition, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges are located around the complex, which makes it ideal for families with children. Bus lines 07/08/18/19/35/88/CE nearby Nice Saint-Roch train station 4 minutes (950 m) Nice Cote d'Azur Airport 17 minutes (10 km)
