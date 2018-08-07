New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France

The residence is made in a classic and elegant architectural style. There are only 8 apartments in the building served by two stairwells, there is an underground parking for 9 places, a room for bicycles and a room for household waste. This luxurious residence is adorned with a garden with trees and flowers creating a pleasant living environment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located close to Paris, Brie-sur-Marne offers a very privileged environment in a dynamic sector. Easy access to Orly and Roissy airports, even Disneyland Paris. Shops, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, sports, culture - everything is here.

The complex is located 500 m from the railway station and 700 m from the city center with all amenities. The banks of the Marne are less than 10 minutes' walk and the Coudray park is also a stone's throw away. Subway Line 15 is a 30-minute walk away.