New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France

Antibes, France
€314,000
About the complex

In the center of the complex between the buildings there is a landscaped garden, and in the southern part of the plot there is a communal swimming pool. Private parking spaces in the basement are equipped with charging stations and there is also a room for bicycles.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Heat pump for heating and cooling
  • Large format tiles
  • Hanging bathroom cabinet
  • Glass shower screen
  • Double glazed windows and shutters
Infrastructure
  • Bus stop 50 m
  • Exflora Park 550 m
  • Antibes-Juan-les-Pins Beach 800 m
  • Sophia Antipolis Economic Center 8 km
  • Nice Cote d'Azur International Airport 18 km
Location and nearby infrastructure

Ideally located between Nice and Cannes, Antibes offers a unique lifestyle in the heart of the Côte d'Azur. The complex is located in the western part, less than 10 minutes from the historic city center.

