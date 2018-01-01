New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

  1. Realting.com
Nice, France
€370,000
About the complex

In keeping with the art deco architecture of the area, the facades of the building are distinguished by an elegant and emblematic design. Traditional wrought iron balconies support the desire for transparency. Its elegance is accentuated by noble materials such as polished stone and frosted glass. Delivery - second quarter of 2024. The price of the proposed apartments already includes a parking space for 21-22 thousand euros. You can additionally purchase a parking space for 38 thousand euros. From the windows you can see the sea and the park. The natural light, so typical of Nice, permeates all rooms and in particular the living rooms with open kitchens, where it gives a festive atmosphere and more space.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Lobby decorated by an interior designer
  • Secure access controlled by smartphone or tablet and Vigik badge
  • Automatic lighting of common areas with presence sensors
  • Glazed porcelain tiles 45x45 cm
  • Smooth painting of walls and ceilings in all rooms
  • The bathrooms are equipped with a vanity with a mirror and a light strip, a towel dryer and tiled walls
  • Aluminum windows with insulating and double glazing
  • SMARTHAB system (or equivalent), ACCESS package with mobile app control (Android, iOs)
  • Heating and electric roller shutters control
  • Presence, room temperature, stairwell door closing, smoke detection controlled via mobile app connection
Location and nearby infrastructure

In the Riquier district, near the port of Nice, next to the square with cafes and restaurants, 10 minutes walk from the beach. Schools, universities, sports and cultural events are nearby. Close to Delfino Boulevard, lined with trees and full of small shops, just a few minutes from the famous Peng Square.

New building location
Nice, France

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
