New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France

The complex offers a wide variety of apartments: from studios to 4-bedrooms with panoramic windows and balconies. For the convenience of residents, there will be shops on the ground floor. There is also a parking lot in the complex.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the picturesque village of Plaisir, west of Paris. The surroundings of Plaisir are rich in cultural attractions and natural landscapes: a 17th-century castle with a classicist park, St. Peter's Cathedral, conservatories and theaters. Plaisir is the embodiment of the idea of French well-being through a combination of discreet luxury of architecture and rural landscape. The commune is suitable for those who want to be away from the noise of the big city. Paris can be reached by direct train or car in 25 minutes.