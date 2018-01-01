Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France

A well-maintained residential complex includes various types of apartments (from studios to four-bedroom apartments), 6 local shops on the ground floor, a common terrace for relaxing on the roof, parking zone (1 parking space is provided per apartment). Heating and hot water supply from the city heating network powered by geothermal energy.
Location and nearby infrastructure
L'Haÿ-les-Roses is located just 5 km from Paris. In the immediate vicinity from the complex there is a new kindergarten and elementary school, square. There is access to metro line 7, and line 14 will open in the future. The road to the airport will take no more than 10 minutes.
The complex offers a wide variety of apartments: from studios to 4-bedrooms with panoramic windows and balconies. For the convenience of residents, there will be shops on the ground floor. There is also a parking lot in the complex.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is located in the picturesque village of Plaisir, west of Paris. The surroundings of Plaisir are rich in cultural attractions and natural landscapes: a 17th-century castle with a classicist park, St. Peter's Cathedral, conservatories and theaters. Plaisir is the embodiment of the idea of French well-being through a combination of discreet luxury of architecture and rural landscape. The commune is suitable for those who want to be away from the noise of the big city. Paris can be reached by direct train or car in 25 minutes.
The new residence offers from studios to four-room apartments. In the courtyard of the residence, a garden for residents will be made, consisting of olive trees, lindens, lemon and orange trees. Basement parking with remote control door. Bicycle rooms are guarded on the ground and basement floors. Elevators serve all floors and parking. On the ground floor, residents will have a choice of shops.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Walls and ceilings of all rooms are painted with smooth white paint
The floors of all rooms are covered with glazed porcelain tiles
Bathrooms and shower rooms are tiled, equipped with a heated towel rail and a washbasin, a mirror with lighting
Double glazing on all windows
Roller shutters are motorized in living rooms
Hot water is produced by a heat pump
Individual heating with convectors
Lobby access controlled by digital code, videophone and Vigik badge
Entrance doors are equipped with A2P security locks
Location and nearby infrastructure
30 m from the bus stop — 8 routes serving the city center, railway station, beaches, port, shopping center, college, high schools
1 km from the future tram stop, opening scheduled for 2026
1 km from the railway station of national and international lines
500 m from the future cable car project connecting the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var with the Nice Méridia area
3 minutes to the A8 motorway towards Cannes and Monaco
8 minutes by car from Nice Cote d'Azur Airport