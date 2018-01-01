  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. France
  4. New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nice, France
from
€355,000
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

With a red ocher façade, reminiscent of the iconic Place Massena, the complex has a local flavor and a reminder of the extent to which the project is closely connected with the spirit of the area and the history of the city. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms offer beautiful layouts and unobstructed views of the hills of the city, the square and the beautiful building of the old station. All apartments with beautiful terraces that expand your interior, allowing light to enter. 4 apartments have huge rooftop terraces. Delivery is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2025. The largest and most reliable developers of the Bank of France.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • large format tiles 60 x 60 cm
  • the bathroom is equipped with a cabinet, a mirror with lighting, heated towel rail and very flat shower tray
  • electric roller shutters in living rooms + centralized control
  • storage space for bicycles and prams
  • advanced equipment for electric vehicle
  • double glazing for good heat and sound insulation
  • color videophone
  • high-quality Internet infrastructure with the installation of sockets in the living room and bedrooms
  • mailboxes and digital concierge service
  • smart home system: central heating control with smart thermostat, electric shutter control (optional), intrusion detector (optional)
  • 3-month support in setting up all equipment
  • 2 year warranty on equipment pre-installed in your home
Infrastructure

It is located on the square of the old station, where now there is a food court instead, there are cafes, restaurants, a supermarket, a market nearby.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bordered by the famous Bay of the Angels and its 7 km of uninterrupted beach, the capital of the French Riviera has natural beauty. People visit it from all over the world thanks to the airport, which serves 102 destinations in 41 countries. Elegant and popular, Nice is a vibrant city where art and culture are prominent, as evidenced by the famous Nice Jazz Festival and Carnival.

Libe, as the people of Nice like to call it, is a historic, authentic and lively area that was best known for its wonderful open-air market until the early 2000s. In 2012, a real metamorphosis took place with the reconstruction of the Gare du Sud station, identical to its first project in 1892.

New building location
Nice, France

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
from
€265,000
Residential complex Vibes Resort (naturist village - Cap d'Agde)
Agde, France
from
€280,862
Residential complex Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France
Courbevoie, France
from
€1,55M
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
from
€421,900
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
from
€605,000
You are viewing
New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€355,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€182,500
Agency: TRANIO
In this unique complex residents will be able to enjoy an exceptional and high quality living environment, in particular a large green patio, terraces, shops, restaurants. Apartments will be delivered fully furnished and equipped. Students will be able to enjoy useful services in everyday life: laundry, gym, cafeteria. Facilities and equipment in the house In bathroom: Full length wall tiles in the bathroom Ceramic washbasin and low cabinet Wall mirror and LED lamp Shower tray 80x100 cm Towel dryer In the kitchen: Worktop, sink and cabinet Tall cabinet with LED strip 2 ceramic burners Wall tiles Kitchen hood Fridge In the living room: PVC flooring and matching skirting boards Insulating double glazing Lacquered steel radiator Cabinets Entrance door with 3-point lock Smartphone access control Adjustable sun shields Advantages The property is perfect for renting out, especially for students. More than 45,000 students study in Nice, almost 15% of which come from abroad, and 28,000 study at the University of the Côte d'Azur. An exemplary city of tomorrow, it combines all aspects of a balanced life: live, learn, have fun. Location and nearby infrastructure 4 minutes by car from major motorways: A8 and RM 6202 10 minutes by tram from Nice Cote d'Azur International Airport
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€300,000
Agency: TRANIO
The new luxury residence showcases high-quality modern architecture, in which green spaces take pride of place. The gardens around make it an exceptional place to live in the heart of the city. The complex offers 25 apartments with 2-4 rooms and parking spaces. Premium interior solutions have been carefully created to provide comfort and tranquility throughout the year. Enjoy unobstructed views from the spacious terrace of the last rays of the sun in the heart of the city. Features of the flats Patio windows and doors with double insulated glazing and exterior roller shutters Electric shutters Tile 60x60 cm with a variety of colors Built-in wardrobes Smooth wall and ceiling paint Anti-burglary entrance doors with three-point lock A2P1* Bathroom with modern washbasin, light strip mirror, towel rack, designer faucets and shower tray with screen Video surveillance system at the entrance and in the parking lot Location and nearby infrastructure With 7 km of beaches and the famous Promenade des Anglais, Nice is rich in history and culture. The City of Angels invites you to its typical streets, squares, markets, ports, beaches and green parks. The capital of the Riviera, filled with numerous events, annually hosts about 2000 cultural, festive or sporting events that are not to be missed. From the Riquier area, you can quickly reach (less than 500 meters) to any public transport - a choice of tram, bus or train. From here you only need to take a few steps to stroll along the promenade or the port, discover the beautiful shops, sit on the terrace of an elegant restaurant, sunbath or go to Corsica or Sardinia.
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, France
from
€289,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex consists of three buildings with a landscaped Mediterranean garden between them. The complex includes apartments from 2 to 5 rooms of various layouts. The apartments offer modern comfort, combining functionality and sophistication. All living rooms and bedrooms have direct access to the balcony. Large bay windows in the main rooms provide plenty of light throughout the day. Facilities and equipment in the house Access to basement garages via individual remote control Secure access control system with video intercom Bike storage with electrical outlets Heating and air cooling with a heat pump In all rooms the floors are laid with porcelain tiles 60x60 cm Smooth paint in all rooms Electric roller shutters in living rooms Bathrooms are equipped with a heated towel rail, dressing table, illuminated mirror Wall hung toilets Wardrobes with sliding doors Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in a privileged location, a few minutes from the prestigious Croisette. In the south there are 5 km of sandy beaches and a developed promenade overlooking the Lérins Islands, in the north - the La Croix des Gardes natural park, in the west - the Esterel massif. Kindergartens and schools are less than 500 meters away, and universities can be reached in 5 minutes by bike. For shopping, you can easily reach the Tourrades and Canardière shopping centers, where you can find a rare variety of brands. 50 m from bus stop lines 2, 11 and N2 to Tourrades shopping centers and beaches 6 minutes from the A8 motorway 4 minutes from the train station to Cannes, Nice-Ville, Monaco 30 minutes by car from Nice-Côte d'Azur International Airport
Realting.com
Go