Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nice, France
€249,000
About the complex

The residential complex consists of 2 small buildings, which include a total of 21 apartments. Between the buildings there is a green area for residents.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the Saint-Jean-d'Angely area, from where on foot or by transport you can reach the center of Nice in a few minutes. Nearby there are schools, university campus, shops, cafes. There is a tram stop 50 meters away. In 10 minutes you can reach the main highway A8, and in 15 minutes you can reach the beach.

Nice, France

Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, France
from
€289,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex consists of three buildings with a landscaped Mediterranean garden between them. The complex includes apartments from 2 to 5 rooms of various layouts. The apartments offer modern comfort, combining functionality and sophistication. All living rooms and bedrooms have direct access to the balcony. Large bay windows in the main rooms provide plenty of light throughout the day. Facilities and equipment in the house Access to basement garages via individual remote control Secure access control system with video intercom Bike storage with electrical outlets Heating and air cooling with a heat pump In all rooms the floors are laid with porcelain tiles 60x60 cm Smooth paint in all rooms Electric roller shutters in living rooms Bathrooms are equipped with a heated towel rail, dressing table, illuminated mirror Wall hung toilets Wardrobes with sliding doors Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in a privileged location, a few minutes from the prestigious Croisette. In the south there are 5 km of sandy beaches and a developed promenade overlooking the Lérins Islands, in the north - the La Croix des Gardes natural park, in the west - the Esterel massif. Kindergartens and schools are less than 500 meters away, and universities can be reached in 5 minutes by bike. For shopping, you can easily reach the Tourrades and Canardière shopping centers, where you can find a rare variety of brands. 50 m from bus stop lines 2, 11 and N2 to Tourrades shopping centers and beaches 6 minutes from the A8 motorway 4 minutes from the train station to Cannes, Nice-Ville, Monaco 30 minutes by car from Nice-Côte d'Azur International Airport
Residential complex First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Courbevoie, France
from
€631,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex inside and out is made in the Victorian style. There is a beautiful park with a playground right next to it, and the yard is decorated with a central garden with a decorative fountain. Some apartments have a basement. It offers apartments ranging from studios to 6-room units. A shaded balcony, an open terrace or a private garden, which can be up to 65 m2, expand the apartments. There are facilities for storage, repair and maintenance of bicycles. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump provides hot water and underfloor heating/cooling has been installed Floors are covered with parquet or tiles Wardrobes in the hallway and bedrooms Bathroom or shower room tiled with elegant tiles Ceiling heights up to 2.70 m Double glazed windows, electric roller shutters with central control Entrance doors are equipped with a 5-point lock Videophone for visitors and Vigik badge for residents Location and nearby infrastructure The city of Puteaux, located on the left bank of the Seine, is one of the most sought-after suburbs of Paris. It borders cities such as Neuilly-sur-Seine, Nanterre, Suresnes and Courbevoie. Residents especially value Puteaux for its full range of services, many parks and excellent transport links. On foot you can reach the nursery in 1 minute, 15 minutes to sports facilities, 11 minutes to the market and nearby shops. By bike only 11 minutes from La Defense and 18 minutes from the Bois de Boulogne. Puteaux Town Hall can be reached in 11 minutes by bus. By tram 22 minutes to Saint Cloud National Park.
Residential complex New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
from
€323,232
Agency: TRANIO
The residence is made in a classic and elegant architectural style. There are only 8 apartments in the building served by two stairwells, there is an underground parking for 9 places, a room for bicycles and a room for household waste. This luxurious residence is adorned with a garden with trees and flowers creating a pleasant living environment. Location and nearby infrastructure Located close to Paris, Brie-sur-Marne offers a very privileged environment in a dynamic sector. Easy access to Orly and Roissy airports, even Disneyland Paris. Shops, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, sports, culture - everything is here. The complex is located 500 m from the railway station and 700 m from the city center with all amenities. The banks of the Marne are less than 10 minutes' walk and the Coudray park is also a stone's throw away. Subway Line 15 is a 30-minute walk away.
