New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France

About the complex

The complex consists of two buildings with lush green gardens and a patio for relaxation. The residence offers a wide range of apartments: from studios to 4-room apartments. Almost all apartments have a balcony, terrace or private garden. There is parking in the basement and a storage room for bicycles on the ground floor.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Reinforced door with A2P class lock
  • Access control with digital code, Vigik and videophone
  • Bathrooms and showers are equipped with a vanity, mirror and illuminated wall lamp
  • Wall hung toilet JACOB DELAFON or similar
  • Insulating double glazing
  • Windows with electric or aluminum shutters
  • Parquet in different colors to choose from in the living rooms
  • Built-in wardrobe
Location and nearby infrastructure

Just 12 km from Porte de Bercy, well served by the A4 motorway, several bus lines, as well as the future metro line 15, Villiers-sur-Marne is in the heart of the developing Île-de-France region. Schools, grocery stores and local services, cultural attractions, numerous sports facilities and almost 18 hectares of green space make Villiers-sur-Marne a great place to live. Just a 6-minute walk from the residence there is a covered market in the city center, as well as everything you need: a bakery, medical services, a butcher shop, a grocery store, a hairdresser, a bank, a restaurant.

  • Primary school at 120 meters
  • Bus stop at 200 meters
  • Kindergarten at 250 meters
  • Bakery at 300 meters
  • Nursery at 300 meters
  • Covered market at 500 meters
  • Railway station at 750 meters
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Residential complex New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France
La Queue-en-Brie, France
from
€196,000
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€249,000
Residential complex New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
from
€323,232
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, France
from
€306,000
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France
Creteil, France
from
€228,000
Residential complex New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
from
€323,232
Agency: TRANIO
The residence is made in a classic and elegant architectural style. There are only 8 apartments in the building served by two stairwells, there is an underground parking for 9 places, a room for bicycles and a room for household waste. This luxurious residence is adorned with a garden with trees and flowers creating a pleasant living environment. Location and nearby infrastructure Located close to Paris, Brie-sur-Marne offers a very privileged environment in a dynamic sector. Easy access to Orly and Roissy airports, even Disneyland Paris. Shops, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, sports, culture - everything is here. The complex is located 500 m from the railway station and 700 m from the city center with all amenities. The banks of the Marne are less than 10 minutes' walk and the Coudray park is also a stone's throw away. Subway Line 15 is a 30-minute walk away.
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, France
from
€306,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex has apartments of various types - from studios to three-bedroom apartments. All apartments have a balcony, terrace or private garden. The complex offers residents common areas: co-working, guest room, gym, DIY workshop. Facilities and equipment in the house digicode intercom wireless home automation system for managing electric shutters, controlling lights, programming heating and checking consumption Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located near a park and a pond. There is a T1 tram stop nearby. Very close to the house there are famous schools, shops, as well as golf courses, an equestrian center, tennis courts.
Residential complex First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Courbevoie, France
from
€631,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex inside and out is made in the Victorian style. There is a beautiful park with a playground right next to it, and the yard is decorated with a central garden with a decorative fountain. Some apartments have a basement. It offers apartments ranging from studios to 6-room units. A shaded balcony, an open terrace or a private garden, which can be up to 65 m2, expand the apartments. There are facilities for storage, repair and maintenance of bicycles. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump provides hot water and underfloor heating/cooling has been installed Floors are covered with parquet or tiles Wardrobes in the hallway and bedrooms Bathroom or shower room tiled with elegant tiles Ceiling heights up to 2.70 m Double glazed windows, electric roller shutters with central control Entrance doors are equipped with a 5-point lock Videophone for visitors and Vigik badge for residents Location and nearby infrastructure The city of Puteaux, located on the left bank of the Seine, is one of the most sought-after suburbs of Paris. It borders cities such as Neuilly-sur-Seine, Nanterre, Suresnes and Courbevoie. Residents especially value Puteaux for its full range of services, many parks and excellent transport links. On foot you can reach the nursery in 1 minute, 15 minutes to sports facilities, 11 minutes to the market and nearby shops. By bike only 11 minutes from La Defense and 18 minutes from the Bois de Boulogne. Puteaux Town Hall can be reached in 11 minutes by bus. By tram 22 minutes to Saint Cloud National Park.
