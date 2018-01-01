New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France

The complex consists of two buildings with lush green gardens and a patio for relaxation. The residence offers a wide range of apartments: from studios to 4-room apartments. Almost all apartments have a balcony, terrace or private garden. There is parking in the basement and a storage room for bicycles on the ground floor.

Reinforced door with A2P class lock

Access control with digital code, Vigik and videophone

Bathrooms and showers are equipped with a vanity, mirror and illuminated wall lamp

Wall hung toilet JACOB DELAFON or similar

Insulating double glazing

Windows with electric or aluminum shutters

Parquet in different colors to choose from in the living rooms

Built-in wardrobe

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Just 12 km from Porte de Bercy, well served by the A4 motorway, several bus lines, as well as the future metro line 15, Villiers-sur-Marne is in the heart of the developing Île-de-France region. Schools, grocery stores and local services, cultural attractions, numerous sports facilities and almost 18 hectares of green space make Villiers-sur-Marne a great place to live. Just a 6-minute walk from the residence there is a covered market in the city center, as well as everything you need: a bakery, medical services, a butcher shop, a grocery store, a hairdresser, a bank, a restaurant.