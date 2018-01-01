  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. France
  4. First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nice, France
from
€1,60M
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

After a busy day in the heart of lively Nice, this residence is the place to be as it offers a holiday feeling all year round. Cypress, olive and citrus trees in the garden-belvedere shade the pedestrian paths that criss cross the residence’s vast park. The promenade overlooking the terraces opens onto the breathtaking landscape and the sea, while the pleasant southern life flourishes around the swimming pool, the playground and the outdoor rotunda.

Spacious and refined, the flats range from 2 to 5 rooms, most of which have a dual orientation, and are always extended by a large, private outdoor space. The high ceilings and large bay windows let the natural light in but without excess, thanks to a high-performance shading system. On the top floor, the exceptional flats have huge panoramic terraces offering unobstructed sea views.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Soundproofing screed (covering)
  • Large format tiles 60x60 cm
  • Reversible ducted air conditioning
  • Floor tiles and earthenware tiles at frame height in the bathrooms and shower rooms
  • Vanity unit with mirror and LED light fitting in the bathrooms and shower rooms
  • Towel dryer and shower screen
  • Fitted cupboards
  • Sliding exterior joinery in lacquered aluminium
  • Motorised roller shutters
  • Glass railings
  • Home automation pre-equipment
  • Landing doors fitted with A2P locks
  • Videophone and Vigik access control
Location and nearby infrastructure

Fabron is a green and affluent residential hill to the west of Nice, overlooking the Baie des Anges (Angels’ Bay) and prized for its sea views and tranquillity. This «dolce vita» is now complemented by the first-class urban infrastructures of the neighbouring Eco-Vallée, making the district a showcase for the metropolis. The area is convenient for daily life with the proximity of the La Lanterne school and the small shopping centre «La Pignata village» with its bakery, pharmacy and restaurant. For moments of relaxation, you can easily access the Promenade des Anglais with its bicycle / running lane as well as its famous beaches. At the foot of the hill, in the area of the Var plain, also accessible by tramway lines 2 and 3, amenities and facilities are less than 10 minutes* away by car: a secondary school, a high school and a university as well as the Nice Valley shopping centre, Nikaïa theatre, Allianz Riviera stadium, etc.

New building location
Nice, France

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France
Creteil, France
from
€228,000
Residential complex New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€182,500
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€300,000
Residential complex First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Courbevoie, France
from
€631,000
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€355,000
You are viewing
First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€1,60M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur, France
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
from
€450,000
Agency: TRANIO
A residential complex of 16 apartments, ranging from studios to five-room duplex apartments. The courtyard facade is decorated with wide terraces with glass fences that rise above the abundance of vegetation. The preserved historical facade of the complex, decorated with two shops, is the connecting element. Thus, the harmony of the quarter is maintained. The restored facade is additionally decorated with new travertine trim, giving it a more contemporary appearance. The price of the apartments includes a parking space. Features of the flats The apartments have a sufficient number of rooms for day and night time, which allows you to ensure the privacy of each guest. Starting from two-bedroom apartments, the master suite has its own bathroom. Smart layout optimizes sunlight penetration, achieved by adding two or three windows and up to four outdoor areas, such as a loggia, balcony or terrace, in each apartment. Most of the main bedrooms have direct access to the outdoor space. Facilities and equipment in the house Automatic doors equipped with A2P locks Intercom and access control provided by the Vigik system Secure underground parking Bicycle storage facilities Ceilings are almost 3.5 m Parquet or solid boards in dry rooms Interior doors 2.14 m high Inverter air conditioners Top quality tiles and porcelain floors in bathtubs and showers Washbasins with mirrors, equipped with LEDs Heated towel rail and shower tray Wardrobes Automatic roller blinds Home automation system Location and nearby infrastructure A stone's throw from the residence, in the shade of spreading plane trees, is Place Marinoni, decorated with a bandstand; this place is considered the beating heart of Beaulieu-sur-Mer. Every year, this square hosts Italian markets with local products and hosts numerous musical evenings. The wide and narrow streets are lined with luxury shops, terraces of cafes and restaurants. Everything is within walking distance: nursery, school, parks and gardens, beaches. Several bus routes pass through the city: No. 607 and 608, which go to Nice, Monaco and Manton, as well as lines No. 81, 83 and 84, which go to the Promenade des Arts in Nice and to Riquier train station, the port Saint Jean, Baie de Fourmy and Eze Plateau de la Justis. 200 meters from Beaulieu-sur-Mer TER station, in the direction of Mandelieu, Cannes, Nice, Monaco and Ventimiglia. 20 minutes from the A8 highway. 15 minutes from Place Massena and Mowen Corniche. 25 minutes from the international airport of the Cote d'Azur. 20 minutes from the Monaco helipad.
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€355,000
Agency: TRANIO
With a red ocher façade, reminiscent of the iconic Place Massena, the complex has a local flavor and a reminder of the extent to which the project is closely connected with the spirit of the area and the history of the city. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms offer beautiful layouts and unobstructed views of the hills of the city, the square and the beautiful building of the old station. All apartments with beautiful terraces that expand your interior, allowing light to enter. 4 apartments have huge rooftop terraces. Delivery is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2025. The largest and most reliable developers of the Bank of France. Facilities and equipment in the house large format tiles 60 x 60 cm the bathroom is equipped with a cabinet, a mirror with lighting, heated towel rail and very flat shower tray electric roller shutters in living rooms + centralized control storage space for bicycles and prams advanced equipment for electric vehicle double glazing for good heat and sound insulation color videophone high-quality Internet infrastructure with the installation of sockets in the living room and bedrooms mailboxes and digital concierge service smart home system: central heating control with smart thermostat, electric shutter control (optional), intrusion detector (optional) 3-month support in setting up all equipment 2 year warranty on equipment pre-installed in your home Infrastructure It is located on the square of the old station, where now there is a food court instead, there are cafes, restaurants, a supermarket, a market nearby. Location and nearby infrastructure Bordered by the famous Bay of the Angels and its 7 km of uninterrupted beach, the capital of the French Riviera has natural beauty. People visit it from all over the world thanks to the airport, which serves 102 destinations in 41 countries. Elegant and popular, Nice is a vibrant city where art and culture are prominent, as evidenced by the famous Nice Jazz Festival and Carnival. Libe, as the people of Nice like to call it, is a historic, authentic and lively area that was best known for its wonderful open-air market until the early 2000s. In 2012, a real metamorphosis took place with the reconstruction of the Gare du Sud station, identical to its first project in 1892.
Residential complex New residential complex 50 from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex 50 from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France
Alfortville, France
from
€575,000
Agency: TRANIO
A small residence with 14 apartments is located in the commune of Alfortville in the southeast of Paris. The proximity of two rivers, the Marne and the Seine, allows residents to stroll along the quiet embankments. Architecture with clean and elegant lines. Panoramic windows, individual balconies and terraces. There are only 3 apartments left. Location and nearby infrastructure Alfortville town centre, 15 minutes walk away, with its regular cultural events and market. In the quarter there are large supermarkets, restaurants, bakeries and schools. Outdoor concert venue for family picnics. There are several bus stops within two minutes walk (lines 125, 325 and 103) to reach the center of Paris and various business districts. Metro stop (line 8) is an 8-minute walk away. The center of Paris can be reached by metro in 20 minutes.
Realting.com
Go