New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

In the amazingly beautiful city of Nice, just 3 km from its picturesque center and beautiful beaches, there is an exclusive residential complex, which occupies a privileged position in a quiet and cozy area. Enjoy the magnificent view of the historic city center from the windows of your new home!

The complex offers its residents comfortable living conditions with amenities. Guarded residence with elevator, videophone and gates, underground parking and garden. This is a place where you can feel at home, enjoying sunny days and calm evenings surrounded by beautiful nature and cozy streets.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nestled between the sea and the mountains, Nice offers all kinds of entertainment: many beaches are open to lovers of swimming and water sports, several ski resorts in the Southern Alps are less than 1 hour and 30 minutes away by transport, and Italy is 30 kilometers away. Nice is also a city of art and culture: after Paris, it is the city with the most museums.

The advantage of this project is its proximity to all amenities such as local shops, bakery, restaurants and pharmacy which are just a few steps away from your doorstep. And if you need a large supermarket, then it is only 1 km from the house. In addition, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges are located around the complex, which makes it ideal for families with children.