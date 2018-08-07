  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. France
  4. New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nice, France
from
€277,000
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

In the amazingly beautiful city of Nice, just 3 km from its picturesque center and beautiful beaches, there is an exclusive residential complex, which occupies a privileged position in a quiet and cozy area. Enjoy the magnificent view of the historic city center from the windows of your new home!

The complex offers its residents comfortable living conditions with amenities. Guarded residence with elevator, videophone and gates, underground parking and garden. This is a place where you can feel at home, enjoying sunny days and calm evenings surrounded by beautiful nature and cozy streets.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nestled between the sea and the mountains, Nice offers all kinds of entertainment: many beaches are open to lovers of swimming and water sports, several ski resorts in the Southern Alps are less than 1 hour and 30 minutes away by transport, and Italy is 30 kilometers away. Nice is also a city of art and culture: after Paris, it is the city with the most museums.

The advantage of this project is its proximity to all amenities such as local shops, bakery, restaurants and pharmacy which are just a few steps away from your doorstep. And if you need a large supermarket, then it is only 1 km from the house. In addition, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges are located around the complex, which makes it ideal for families with children.

  • Bus lines 07/08/18/19/35/88/CE nearby
  • Nice Saint-Roch train station 4 minutes (950 m)
  • Nice Cote d'Azur Airport 17 minutes (10 km)
New building location
Nice, France

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, France
from
€569,500
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€300,000
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
from
€605,000
Residential complex New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€182,500
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, France
from
€289,000
You are viewing
New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€277,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€370,000
Agency: TRANIO
In keeping with the art deco architecture of the area, the facades of the building are distinguished by an elegant and emblematic design. Traditional wrought iron balconies support the desire for transparency. Its elegance is accentuated by noble materials such as polished stone and frosted glass. Delivery - second quarter of 2024. The price of the proposed apartments already includes a parking space for 21-22 thousand euros. You can additionally purchase a parking space for 38 thousand euros. From the windows you can see the sea and the park. The natural light, so typical of Nice, permeates all rooms and in particular the living rooms with open kitchens, where it gives a festive atmosphere and more space. Facilities and equipment in the house Lobby decorated by an interior designer Secure access controlled by smartphone or tablet and Vigik badge Automatic lighting of common areas with presence sensors Glazed porcelain tiles 45x45 cm Smooth painting of walls and ceilings in all rooms The bathrooms are equipped with a vanity with a mirror and a light strip, a towel dryer and tiled walls Aluminum windows with insulating and double glazing SMARTHAB system (or equivalent), ACCESS package with mobile app control (Android, iOs) Heating and electric roller shutters control Presence, room temperature, stairwell door closing, smoke detection controlled via mobile app connection Location and nearby infrastructure In the Riquier district, near the port of Nice, next to the square with cafes and restaurants, 10 minutes walk from the beach. Schools, universities, sports and cultural events are nearby. Close to Delfino Boulevard, lined with trees and full of small shops, just a few minutes from the famous Peng Square.
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
from
€421,900
Agency: TRANIO
The neoclassical building is surrounded by a water channel around the perimeter. In the center of the residence there is a communal garden, crossed by paved paths, completely dedicated to pedestrians. Various types of apartments are available in the complex - from studios to 5 rooms. The spacious and bright interiors are designed with attention to detail. The apartments on the ground floor are hidden from view by private gardens with hedges. The apartments on the upper floors have spacious terraces. The price includes a place in the underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Oak laminated parquet glued to acoustic screed with 7 cm high skirting boards Enamelled porcelain stoneware tiles 45x45 cm for kitchens and wet rooms, matched skirting boards Wooden stair doors with massive internal protection Location and nearby infrastructure Le Plessis-Robinson, located 6 km from Paris, combines the urban landscape with the forest. The complex is a 4-minute walk from the city center and its amenities. Around the residence there are many places to relax. A sports park, a rugby club training centre, a swimming pool, a tennis club and a multifunctional sports ground are nearby. Mediatheque, cinema and arts center are within a 10-minute walk. The city has kindergartens, an elementary school, and a college. T6 tram stop is 500 m away. Bus stop of lines 290 and 395 at 220 m.
Residential complex New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France
Chatenay-Malabry, France
from
€222,363
Agency: TRANIO
A well-maintained residential complex includes various types of apartments (from studios to four-bedroom apartments), 6 local shops on the ground floor, a common terrace for relaxing on the roof, parking zone (1 parking space is provided per apartment). Heating and hot water supply from the city heating network powered by geothermal energy. Location and nearby infrastructure L'Haÿ-les-Roses is located just 5 km from Paris. In the immediate vicinity from the complex there is a new kindergarten and elementary school, square. There is access to metro line 7, and line 14 will open in the future. The road to the airport will take no more than 10 minutes.
Realting.com
Go