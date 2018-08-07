New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The complex combines all the comforts of modernity with the classical elegance of architecture that respects the heritage of the city. The building offers 29 apartments ranging from studios to 3 bedrooms. Direct access to the residence's private underground car park is located next to Rue Voltaire.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Secure access via videophone and digital code
  • Reversible climate control
  • Wooden windows
  • High quality tiles in the living room, parquet or tiles on your choice in the bedrooms
  • Bedrooms with fitted wardrobes
  • Bathtub/shower room with shower/tub screen and full length tiles
  • Towel dryer and hanging toilet
Location and nearby infrastructure

A stone's throw from Place Massena and tram line 1, walking distance from the Promenade des Anglais, the beaches and the old town of Nice.

  • Galeries Lafayette Nice Masséna - 200 m
  • Centre commercial Nice Étoile - 300 m
  • Place Masséna - 350 m
  • Promenade des Anglais - 700 m
  • Plage - 800 m
  • Marché aux fleurs - 800 m
Nice, France

Other complexes
Residential complex New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€277,000
Agency: TRANIO
In the amazingly beautiful city of Nice, just 3 km from its picturesque center and beautiful beaches, there is an exclusive residential complex, which occupies a privileged position in a quiet and cozy area. Enjoy the magnificent view of the historic city center from the windows of your new home! The complex offers its residents comfortable living conditions with amenities. Guarded residence with elevator, videophone and gates, underground parking and garden. This is a place where you can feel at home, enjoying sunny days and calm evenings surrounded by beautiful nature and cozy streets. Location and nearby infrastructure Nestled between the sea and the mountains, Nice offers all kinds of entertainment: many beaches are open to lovers of swimming and water sports, several ski resorts in the Southern Alps are less than 1 hour and 30 minutes away by transport, and Italy is 30 kilometers away. Nice is also a city of art and culture: after Paris, it is the city with the most museums. The advantage of this project is its proximity to all amenities such as local shops, bakery, restaurants and pharmacy which are just a few steps away from your doorstep. And if you need a large supermarket, then it is only 1 km from the house. In addition, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges are located around the complex, which makes it ideal for families with children. Bus lines 07/08/18/19/35/88/CE nearby Nice Saint-Roch train station 4 minutes (950 m) Nice Cote d'Azur Airport 17 minutes (10 km)
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€300,000
Agency: TRANIO
The new luxury residence showcases high-quality modern architecture, in which green spaces take pride of place. The gardens around make it an exceptional place to live in the heart of the city. The complex offers 25 apartments with 2-4 rooms and parking spaces. Premium interior solutions have been carefully created to provide comfort and tranquility throughout the year. Enjoy unobstructed views from the spacious terrace of the last rays of the sun in the heart of the city. Features of the flats Patio windows and doors with double insulated glazing and exterior roller shutters Electric shutters Tile 60x60 cm with a variety of colors Built-in wardrobes Smooth wall and ceiling paint Anti-burglary entrance doors with three-point lock A2P1* Bathroom with modern washbasin, light strip mirror, towel rack, designer faucets and shower tray with screen Video surveillance system at the entrance and in the parking lot Location and nearby infrastructure With 7 km of beaches and the famous Promenade des Anglais, Nice is rich in history and culture. The City of Angels invites you to its typical streets, squares, markets, ports, beaches and green parks. The capital of the Riviera, filled with numerous events, annually hosts about 2000 cultural, festive or sporting events that are not to be missed. From the Riquier area, you can quickly reach (less than 500 meters) to any public transport - a choice of tram, bus or train. From here you only need to take a few steps to stroll along the promenade or the port, discover the beautiful shops, sit on the terrace of an elegant restaurant, sunbath or go to Corsica or Sardinia.
Residential complex First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur, France
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
from
€450,000
Agency: TRANIO
A residential complex of 16 apartments, ranging from studios to five-room duplex apartments. The courtyard facade is decorated with wide terraces with glass fences that rise above the abundance of vegetation. The preserved historical facade of the complex, decorated with two shops, is the connecting element. Thus, the harmony of the quarter is maintained. The restored facade is additionally decorated with new travertine trim, giving it a more contemporary appearance. The price of the apartments includes a parking space. Features of the flats The apartments have a sufficient number of rooms for day and night time, which allows you to ensure the privacy of each guest. Starting from two-bedroom apartments, the master suite has its own bathroom. Smart layout optimizes sunlight penetration, achieved by adding two or three windows and up to four outdoor areas, such as a loggia, balcony or terrace, in each apartment. Most of the main bedrooms have direct access to the outdoor space. Facilities and equipment in the house Automatic doors equipped with A2P locks Intercom and access control provided by the Vigik system Secure underground parking Bicycle storage facilities Ceilings are almost 3.5 m Parquet or solid boards in dry rooms Interior doors 2.14 m high Inverter air conditioners Top quality tiles and porcelain floors in bathtubs and showers Washbasins with mirrors, equipped with LEDs Heated towel rail and shower tray Wardrobes Automatic roller blinds Home automation system Location and nearby infrastructure A stone's throw from the residence, in the shade of spreading plane trees, is Place Marinoni, decorated with a bandstand; this place is considered the beating heart of Beaulieu-sur-Mer. Every year, this square hosts Italian markets with local products and hosts numerous musical evenings. The wide and narrow streets are lined with luxury shops, terraces of cafes and restaurants. Everything is within walking distance: nursery, school, parks and gardens, beaches. Several bus routes pass through the city: No. 607 and 608, which go to Nice, Monaco and Manton, as well as lines No. 81, 83 and 84, which go to the Promenade des Arts in Nice and to Riquier train station, the port Saint Jean, Baie de Fourmy and Eze Plateau de la Justis. 200 meters from Beaulieu-sur-Mer TER station, in the direction of Mandelieu, Cannes, Nice, Monaco and Ventimiglia. 20 minutes from the A8 highway. 15 minutes from Place Massena and Mowen Corniche. 25 minutes from the international airport of the Cote d'Azur. 20 minutes from the Monaco helipad.
