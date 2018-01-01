  1. Realting.com
New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nice, France
from
€182,500
;
5
About the complex

In this unique complex residents will be able to enjoy an exceptional and high quality living environment, in particular a large green patio, terraces, shops, restaurants. Apartments will be delivered fully furnished and equipped. Students will be able to enjoy useful services in everyday life: laundry, gym, cafeteria.

Facilities and equipment in the house

In bathroom:

  • Full length wall tiles in the bathroom
  • Ceramic washbasin and low cabinet
  • Wall mirror and LED lamp
  • Shower tray 80x100 cm
  • Towel dryer

In the kitchen:

  • Worktop, sink and cabinet
  • Tall cabinet with LED strip
  • 2 ceramic burners
  • Wall tiles
  • Kitchen hood
  • Fridge

In the living room:

  • PVC flooring and matching skirting boards
  • Insulating double glazing
  • Lacquered steel radiator
  • Cabinets
  • Entrance door with 3-point lock
  • Smartphone access control
  • Adjustable sun shields
Advantages

The property is perfect for renting out, especially for students. More than 45,000 students study in Nice, almost 15% of which come from abroad, and 28,000 study at the University of the Côte d'Azur. An exemplary city of tomorrow, it combines all aspects of a balanced life: live, learn, have fun.

Location and nearby infrastructure

4 minutes by car from major motorways: A8 and RM 6202

10 minutes by tram from Nice Cote d'Azur International Airport

New building location
Nice, France

Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, France
from
€569,500
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex, surrounded by greenery, offers 54 apartments of various types - from studios to apartments with 5 rooms. Spacious balconies expand the apartments, most of which overlook Place Saint-Louis. The top floor has splendid outdoor terraces. The complex has secure underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Massive parquet in living rooms and bedrooms Gas heating Electric roller shutters Full height tiled floor and wall tiles in wet areas Bathroom and shower room equipped with heated towel rail and dressing table with mirror and light strip Access to the house is controlled by a digital code and pass, videophone 5-point front door lock Location and nearby infrastructure Garches, a popular town that stretches between the Saint-Cloud park and the Malmaison forest. In the heart of the city, the charm of the old village has been preserved. Picturesque alleys, tree-lined squares and historical heritage, including the church of Saint-Louis, give this place an authenticity. The complex is ideally located in the city center. Shops, restaurants and a market are located around Place Saint-Louis, bordering the residence. Post office, banks and town hall are also nearby. Sydney Bechet Cultural Center less than 200 meters away, Leo Lagrange Stadium, Ralleck Gymnasium, swimming pool and tennis club just 2 minutes away. Paris can be reached by car in just 15 minutes. 220 m to the bus stop, 750 to the railway station.
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€355,000
Agency: TRANIO
With a red ocher façade, reminiscent of the iconic Place Massena, the complex has a local flavor and a reminder of the extent to which the project is closely connected with the spirit of the area and the history of the city. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms offer beautiful layouts and unobstructed views of the hills of the city, the square and the beautiful building of the old station. All apartments with beautiful terraces that expand your interior, allowing light to enter. 4 apartments have huge rooftop terraces. Delivery is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2025. The largest and most reliable developers of the Bank of France. Facilities and equipment in the house large format tiles 60 x 60 cm the bathroom is equipped with a cabinet, a mirror with lighting, heated towel rail and very flat shower tray electric roller shutters in living rooms + centralized control storage space for bicycles and prams advanced equipment for electric vehicle double glazing for good heat and sound insulation color videophone high-quality Internet infrastructure with the installation of sockets in the living room and bedrooms mailboxes and digital concierge service smart home system: central heating control with smart thermostat, electric shutter control (optional), intrusion detector (optional) 3-month support in setting up all equipment 2 year warranty on equipment pre-installed in your home Infrastructure It is located on the square of the old station, where now there is a food court instead, there are cafes, restaurants, a supermarket, a market nearby. Location and nearby infrastructure Bordered by the famous Bay of the Angels and its 7 km of uninterrupted beach, the capital of the French Riviera has natural beauty. People visit it from all over the world thanks to the airport, which serves 102 destinations in 41 countries. Elegant and popular, Nice is a vibrant city where art and culture are prominent, as evidenced by the famous Nice Jazz Festival and Carnival. Libe, as the people of Nice like to call it, is a historic, authentic and lively area that was best known for its wonderful open-air market until the early 2000s. In 2012, a real metamorphosis took place with the reconstruction of the Gare du Sud station, identical to its first project in 1892.
Residential complex Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France
Courbevoie, France
from
€1,55M
Agency: TRANIO
The new residential complex offers various types of apartments from studios to apartments with 6 rooms, duplexes and triplexes. It is possible to have a personal garden or a rooftop terrace. Residents have access to an indoor swimming pool, a gym and a parking. Features of the flats More comfort, safety and savings thanks to a connected and intelligent system Heating and air conditioning control with an individual fan coil unit Electric adjustable shutters in all rooms with remote control Marble stone on the floor in the halls A wide range of solid parquet floors for living rooms, bedrooms, hallways and corridors A wide range of tiles and faience for kitchens, bathrooms, showers and toilets Bathrooms and shower rooms are equipped with a dressing table, illuminated mirror, electric heated towel rail Wardrobes equipped according to the layout of the premises Sliding aluminum windows in living rooms Outdoor faucet and wall light in private gardens and most balconies and rooftops 5-point armored entry door Access control with digital code and videophone Parking access via license plate recognition and individual remote control CCTV in basements Infrastructure Within walking distance: church - 2 minutes supermarket - 6 minutes hospital - 6 minutes college - 7 minutes metro line 3 - 9 minutes metro line 1 - 15 minutes By transport: Paris Opera - 24 minutes Louvre Museum - 27 minutes Roissy Airport - 28 minutes Lyon railway station - 35 minutes Orly Airport - 40 minutes Location and nearby infrastructure Neuilly-sur-Seine — one of the most prestigious areas of Paris. To the west it is bordered by the River Seine, in the south by the Bois de Boulogne. The main street — Avenue Charles de Gaulle, is a continuation of the Champs Elysees. Neuilly-sur-Seine is a choice for families with children, as there are public or private schools and kindergartens, places for cultural events, exclusive sports clubs for playing polo or tennis, as well as riding schools.
