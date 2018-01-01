  1. Realting.com
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France

Cannes, France
from
€289,000
;
6
About the complex

The residential complex consists of three buildings with a landscaped Mediterranean garden between them. The complex includes apartments from 2 to 5 rooms of various layouts. The apartments offer modern comfort, combining functionality and sophistication. All living rooms and bedrooms have direct access to the balcony. Large bay windows in the main rooms provide plenty of light throughout the day.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Access to basement garages via individual remote control
  • Secure access control system with video intercom
  • Bike storage with electrical outlets
  • Heating and air cooling with a heat pump
  • In all rooms the floors are laid with porcelain tiles 60x60 cm
  • Smooth paint in all rooms
  • Electric roller shutters in living rooms
  • Bathrooms are equipped with a heated towel rail, dressing table, illuminated mirror
  • Wall hung toilets
  • Wardrobes with sliding doors
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a privileged location, a few minutes from the prestigious Croisette. In the south there are 5 km of sandy beaches and a developed promenade overlooking the Lérins Islands, in the north - the La Croix des Gardes natural park, in the west - the Esterel massif. Kindergartens and schools are less than 500 meters away, and universities can be reached in 5 minutes by bike. For shopping, you can easily reach the Tourrades and Canardière shopping centers, where you can find a rare variety of brands.

  • 50 m from bus stop lines 2, 11 and N2 to Tourrades shopping centers and beaches
  • 6 minutes from the A8 motorway
  • 4 minutes from the train station to Cannes, Nice-Ville, Monaco
  • 30 minutes by car from Nice-Côte d'Azur International Airport
Cannes, France

Other complexes
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
from
€421,900
Agency: TRANIO
The neoclassical building is surrounded by a water channel around the perimeter. In the center of the residence there is a communal garden, crossed by paved paths, completely dedicated to pedestrians. Various types of apartments are available in the complex - from studios to 5 rooms. The spacious and bright interiors are designed with attention to detail. The apartments on the ground floor are hidden from view by private gardens with hedges. The apartments on the upper floors have spacious terraces. The price includes a place in the underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Oak laminated parquet glued to acoustic screed with 7 cm high skirting boards Enamelled porcelain stoneware tiles 45x45 cm for kitchens and wet rooms, matched skirting boards Wooden stair doors with massive internal protection Location and nearby infrastructure Le Plessis-Robinson, located 6 km from Paris, combines the urban landscape with the forest. The complex is a 4-minute walk from the city center and its amenities. Around the residence there are many places to relax. A sports park, a rugby club training centre, a swimming pool, a tennis club and a multifunctional sports ground are nearby. Mediatheque, cinema and arts center are within a 10-minute walk. The city has kindergartens, an elementary school, and a college. T6 tram stop is 500 m away. Bus stop of lines 290 and 395 at 220 m.
Residential complex New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€289,000
Agency: TRANIO
The cozy complex with modern and elegant architecture includes 16 luxury apartments, which have from 2 to 4 rooms and magnificent outdoor spaces - terraces and private gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in a quiet residential area of the Caucade. You can easily walk to the kindergarten and school, which are located opposite the residence, as well as the college and local shops. Just 300 meters away there is the AnimaNice sports and cultural center, which offers a variety of activities such as tennis, dancing, gym, yoga and painting. Within a few minutes you can also reach secondary schools, sports complexes, the Nikaia concert hall, the Allianz Riviera stadium and the Lingostiere multiplex cinema. Located close to tram lines 2 and 3, the A8 motorway and Nice International Airport, the complex offers optimal accessibility in all directions.
Residential complex New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€370,000
Agency: TRANIO
In keeping with the art deco architecture of the area, the facades of the building are distinguished by an elegant and emblematic design. Traditional wrought iron balconies support the desire for transparency. Its elegance is accentuated by noble materials such as polished stone and frosted glass. Delivery - second quarter of 2024. The price of the proposed apartments already includes a parking space for 21-22 thousand euros. You can additionally purchase a parking space for 38 thousand euros. From the windows you can see the sea and the park. The natural light, so typical of Nice, permeates all rooms and in particular the living rooms with open kitchens, where it gives a festive atmosphere and more space. Facilities and equipment in the house Lobby decorated by an interior designer Secure access controlled by smartphone or tablet and Vigik badge Automatic lighting of common areas with presence sensors Glazed porcelain tiles 45x45 cm Smooth painting of walls and ceilings in all rooms The bathrooms are equipped with a vanity with a mirror and a light strip, a towel dryer and tiled walls Aluminum windows with insulating and double glazing SMARTHAB system (or equivalent), ACCESS package with mobile app control (Android, iOs) Heating and electric roller shutters control Presence, room temperature, stairwell door closing, smoke detection controlled via mobile app connection Location and nearby infrastructure In the Riquier district, near the port of Nice, next to the square with cafes and restaurants, 10 minutes walk from the beach. Schools, universities, sports and cultural events are nearby. Close to Delfino Boulevard, lined with trees and full of small shops, just a few minutes from the famous Peng Square.
