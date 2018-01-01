  1. Realting.com
New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France

About the complex

The residential complex, surrounded by greenery, offers 54 apartments of various types - from studios to apartments with 5 rooms. Spacious balconies expand the apartments, most of which overlook Place Saint-Louis. The top floor has splendid outdoor terraces. The complex has secure underground parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Massive parquet in living rooms and bedrooms
  • Gas heating
  • Electric roller shutters
  • Full height tiled floor and wall tiles in wet areas
  • Bathroom and shower room equipped with heated towel rail and dressing table with mirror and light strip
  • Access to the house is controlled by a digital code and pass, videophone
  • 5-point front door lock
Location and nearby infrastructure

Garches, a popular town that stretches between the Saint-Cloud park and the Malmaison forest. In the heart of the city, the charm of the old village has been preserved. Picturesque alleys, tree-lined squares and historical heritage, including the church of Saint-Louis, give this place an authenticity. The complex is ideally located in the city center. Shops, restaurants and a market are located around Place Saint-Louis, bordering the residence. Post office, banks and town hall are also nearby. Sydney Bechet Cultural Center less than 200 meters away, Leo Lagrange Stadium, Ralleck Gymnasium, swimming pool and tennis club just 2 minutes away. Paris can be reached by car in just 15 minutes. 220 m to the bus stop, 750 to the railway station.

New building location
Rueil-Malmaison, France

