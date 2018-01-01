First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The residential complex inside and out is made in the Victorian style. There is a beautiful park with a playground right next to it, and the yard is decorated with a central garden with a decorative fountain. Some apartments have a basement. It offers apartments ranging from studios to 6-room units. A shaded balcony, an open terrace or a private garden, which can be up to 65 m2, expand the apartments. There are facilities for storage, repair and maintenance of bicycles.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Heat pump provides hot water and underfloor heating/cooling has been installed
  • Floors are covered with parquet or tiles
  • Wardrobes in the hallway and bedrooms
  • Bathroom or shower room tiled with elegant tiles
  • Ceiling heights up to 2.70 m
  • Double glazed windows, electric roller shutters with central control
  • Entrance doors are equipped with a 5-point lock
  • Videophone for visitors and Vigik badge for residents
Location and nearby infrastructure

The city of Puteaux, located on the left bank of the Seine, is one of the most sought-after suburbs of Paris. It borders cities such as Neuilly-sur-Seine, Nanterre, Suresnes and Courbevoie. Residents especially value Puteaux for its full range of services, many parks and excellent transport links.

On foot you can reach the nursery in 1 minute, 15 minutes to sports facilities, 11 minutes to the market and nearby shops. By bike only 11 minutes from La Defense and 18 minutes from the Bois de Boulogne. Puteaux Town Hall can be reached in 11 minutes by bus. By tram 22 minutes to Saint Cloud National Park.

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
