New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France

Chatenay-Malabry, France
€222,363
About the complex

A well-maintained residential complex includes various types of apartments (from studios to four-bedroom apartments), 6 local shops on the ground floor, a common terrace for relaxing on the roof, parking zone (1 parking space is provided per apartment). Heating and hot water supply from the city heating network powered by geothermal energy.

Location and nearby infrastructure

L'Haÿ-les-Roses is located just 5 km from Paris. In the immediate vicinity from the complex there is a new kindergarten and elementary school, square. There is access to metro line 7, and line 14 will open in the future. The road to the airport will take no more than 10 minutes.



Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€314,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex combines all the comforts of modernity with the classical elegance of architecture that respects the heritage of the city. The building offers 29 apartments ranging from studios to 3 bedrooms. Direct access to the residence's private underground car park is located next to Rue Voltaire. Facilities and equipment in the house Secure access via videophone and digital code Reversible climate control Wooden windows High quality tiles in the living room, parquet or tiles on your choice in the bedrooms Bedrooms with fitted wardrobes Bathtub/shower room with shower/tub screen and full length tiles Towel dryer and hanging toilet Location and nearby infrastructure A stone's throw from Place Massena and tram line 1, walking distance from the Promenade des Anglais, the beaches and the old town of Nice. Galeries Lafayette Nice Masséna - 200 m Centre commercial Nice Étoile - 300 m Place Masséna - 350 m Promenade des Anglais - 700 m Plage - 800 m Marché aux fleurs - 800 m
Residential complex New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€310,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex has a room for strollers and bicycles, as well as two-level underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house The bathroom is equipped with an electric towel rail, vanity, mirror and LED lamp Faience sanitary ware, hanging toilet Motorized roller shutters with switch control Individual electric heating with programmable thermostat Digital code and videophone with color screen Location and nearby infrastructure In the heart of the Riquier district, highly regarded for its elegant shops, shady squares and typical Nice architecture. Schools, shops, sports and cultural facilities within 500 meters. Port of Nice 2 km, motorway A8 4 km, international airport Nice-Côte d'Azur 9 km, French-Italian border 33 km. 4 minutes walk from the train station Nice Riquier 6 minutes walk from tram line L1 11 minute bike ride from the fish market in Place Saint-Francois
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France
Creteil, France
from
€228,000
Agency: TRANIO
The modern residential complex consists of 4 buildings, 2 of which are fully residential, surrounded by a lush garden. Apartments of various types are available - from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Location and nearby infrastructure The municipality is actively renovating a large number of its districts, providing its residents with a good quality of life. Créteil is currently connected to Paris by 4 metro stations (line 8), line 15 of the Grand Paris Express train, as well as 2 RER stations (Créteil-Pompadour station and Saint-Maur — Creteil station). The city is also connected by the A86, RD1, RN6 and RN 186 motorways, allowing for unlimited access to the capital or neighboring cities. About 18% of the city's area is occupied by green areas. There are 108 playgrounds for children. The city has a large number of educational institutions — 24 kindergartens, 24 elementary schools, 9 nurseries, 11 colleges and 11 high schools. Sports facilities have been created for adults and teenagers — 12 sports halls, 5 multifunctional halls and 3 swimming pools. Créteil has a vibrant city center with plenty of cultural recreational facilities, from the Arts House to the National Choreographic Center, as well as an art gallery, a conservatory and a media library.
