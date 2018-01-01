  1. Realting.com
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nice, France
€360,000
About the complex

The complex offers luxury apartments from 2 to 4 rooms with large bay windows, beautiful terraces and stunning views of Nice and the Mediterranean Sea. In the center of the quarter there is a garden with terraces overlooking the city, divided into green spaces, orchards and olive groves. From the garden to the interior designer-designed lobbies, all common spaces create an atmosphere of exceptional elegance. On the ninth floor there is a gym and a spacious common terrace of 150 m², overlooking the Metropolitan Square and Cours Meridia. These spaces can be reserved by owners for events, sports, or simply used by residents for recreation. The price for a parking space is 28,000 euros.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Secure private access
  • The building is connected to the geothermal network
  • Secure parking for cars in the basement
  • Place for storing and repairing bicycles and strollers
  • Fan coil heating/cooling
  • Home automation
Location and nearby infrastructure

All services - shops, schools, restaurants - are available just minutes from the house. The new tram stop on Avenue Simone Weil will take you to the airport, the center of Nice, the Allianz Riviera stadium or other active leisure areas.

New building location
Nice, France

Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€314,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex combines all the comforts of modernity with the classical elegance of architecture that respects the heritage of the city. The building offers 29 apartments ranging from studios to 3 bedrooms. Direct access to the residence's private underground car park is located next to Rue Voltaire. Facilities and equipment in the house Secure access via videophone and digital code Reversible climate control Wooden windows High quality tiles in the living room, parquet or tiles on your choice in the bedrooms Bedrooms with fitted wardrobes Bathtub/shower room with shower/tub screen and full length tiles Towel dryer and hanging toilet Location and nearby infrastructure A stone's throw from Place Massena and tram line 1, walking distance from the Promenade des Anglais, the beaches and the old town of Nice. Galeries Lafayette Nice Masséna - 200 m Centre commercial Nice Étoile - 300 m Place Masséna - 350 m Promenade des Anglais - 700 m Plage - 800 m Marché aux fleurs - 800 m
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, France
from
€289,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex consists of three buildings with a landscaped Mediterranean garden between them. The complex includes apartments from 2 to 5 rooms of various layouts. The apartments offer modern comfort, combining functionality and sophistication. All living rooms and bedrooms have direct access to the balcony. Large bay windows in the main rooms provide plenty of light throughout the day. Facilities and equipment in the house Access to basement garages via individual remote control Secure access control system with video intercom Bike storage with electrical outlets Heating and air cooling with a heat pump In all rooms the floors are laid with porcelain tiles 60x60 cm Smooth paint in all rooms Electric roller shutters in living rooms Bathrooms are equipped with a heated towel rail, dressing table, illuminated mirror Wall hung toilets Wardrobes with sliding doors Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in a privileged location, a few minutes from the prestigious Croisette. In the south there are 5 km of sandy beaches and a developed promenade overlooking the Lérins Islands, in the north - the La Croix des Gardes natural park, in the west - the Esterel massif. Kindergartens and schools are less than 500 meters away, and universities can be reached in 5 minutes by bike. For shopping, you can easily reach the Tourrades and Canardière shopping centers, where you can find a rare variety of brands. 50 m from bus stop lines 2, 11 and N2 to Tourrades shopping centers and beaches 6 minutes from the A8 motorway 4 minutes from the train station to Cannes, Nice-Ville, Monaco 30 minutes by car from Nice-Côte d'Azur International Airport
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, France
from
€306,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex has apartments of various types - from studios to three-bedroom apartments. All apartments have a balcony, terrace or private garden. The complex offers residents common areas: co-working, guest room, gym, DIY workshop. Facilities and equipment in the house digicode intercom wireless home automation system for managing electric shutters, controlling lights, programming heating and checking consumption Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located near a park and a pond. There is a T1 tram stop nearby. Very close to the house there are famous schools, shops, as well as golf courses, an equestrian center, tennis courts.
