Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France

About the complex

The new residential complex offers various types of apartments from studios to apartments with 6 rooms, duplexes and triplexes. It is possible to have a personal garden or a rooftop terrace. Residents have access to an indoor swimming pool, a gym and a parking.

Features of the flats
  • More comfort, safety and savings thanks to a connected and intelligent system
  • Heating and air conditioning control with an individual fan coil unit
  • Electric adjustable shutters in all rooms with remote control
  • Marble stone on the floor in the halls
  • A wide range of solid parquet floors for living rooms, bedrooms, hallways and corridors
  • A wide range of tiles and faience for kitchens, bathrooms, showers and toilets
  • Bathrooms and shower rooms are equipped with a dressing table, illuminated mirror, electric heated towel rail
  • Wardrobes equipped according to the layout of the premises
  • Sliding aluminum windows in living rooms
  • Outdoor faucet and wall light in private gardens and most balconies and rooftops
  • 5-point armored entry door
  • Access control with digital code and videophone
  • Parking access via license plate recognition and individual remote control
  • CCTV in basements
Infrastructure

Within walking distance:

  • church - 2 minutes
  • supermarket - 6 minutes
  • hospital - 6 minutes
  • college - 7 minutes
  • metro line 3 - 9 minutes
  • metro line 1 - 15 minutes

By transport:

  • Paris Opera - 24 minutes
  • Louvre Museum - 27 minutes
  • Roissy Airport - 28 minutes
  • Lyon railway station - 35 minutes
  • Orly Airport - 40 minutes
Location and nearby infrastructure

Neuilly-sur-Seine — one of the most prestigious areas of Paris. To the west it is bordered by the River Seine, in the south by the Bois de Boulogne. The main street — Avenue Charles de Gaulle, is a continuation of the Champs Elysees.

Neuilly-sur-Seine is a choice for families with children, as there are public or private schools and kindergartens, places for cultural events, exclusive sports clubs for playing polo or tennis, as well as riding schools.

